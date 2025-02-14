Every day is Galentine’s Day! Exchange meaningful gifts to celebrate your girl gang

Gift the ultimate self-care hamper designed for relaxation and indulgence to your girlies. We can't stop our periods from coming but we can gift a piece of love with the HERmergency hamper which can be your dedicated companion for those moments when you need a little extra pampering. Unwind, pamper yourself, and embrace the comfort you deserve. The perfect gift for yourself and your loved ones. The hamper comprises Ultra thin cotton sanitary pads with 16L, 14XL and 4 panty liners, for a rash-free period; a pack of 20 panty liners providing added protection and comfort during your non-period and spotting days; intimate wipes to keep your intimate area clean anytime, anywhere; a body razor that helps you get a smooth and one stroke shave; a cramp relief patch for warmth and comfort during cramps; a small plush reservable mood toy to portray you mood; an A6 notebook to journal your period and your thoughts and a satin eye mask to help you get a good night's sleep.

INR 1379