Every day is Galentine’s Day! Exchange meaningful gifts to celebrate your girl gang

There's absolutely no reason to crib and cry if you don't have a valentine this year. Pamper yourself and your girl gang, go out and spend the day (and any day for that matter) an lavishly as possible. Do whatever you hearts feel like, and of course end the end on a sweeter note with a gifting session. After all, why should couples have all the fun?
Show your girl how much you care by relieving their aches and pains. Awshad's Intenso Relief Balm is a CBD-based one is perfect for anyone who suffers from joint pain, muscle soreness, or inflammation—especially during the winter months. It's a comforting gift that provides deep relief for muscles, showing them you care about their comfort and well-being.
Price on request.
Quench's recently dropped Intense Hydration Snail Mucin Duo has a 96 per cent Snail Mucin Collagen Boosting Serum and Quench 92 per cent Snail Mucin Collagen Boosting Moisturizer, both drenching your skin in long-lasting hydration. Suitable for all skin types, these moisture-boosting skincare essentials are formulated with authentic snail mucin filtrate, boosts collagen production, deeply moisturises, and supports skin healing and regeneration, and are perfect for busy women. Simply wash your face, apply the serum, followed by the moisturiser and sunscreen and everything else can be skipped.
Price on request.
Wacoal's Essential Lace Non-Padded Non-Wired 3/4th Cup Bridal Wear Lace Bralette is the gift of the hour. Bride-to-be or not, every woman loves to deck up in smoking hot lingerie set like this. Available in red and lavender shades, this stunning bralette combines comfort and glamour, perfect for a romantic evening.
INR 1999
Based on Ayurveda, Shahnaz Hussain's Sharose Premium skin tonic is especially revamped with natural extracts of date, arishtak, sandalwood, aloe vera, ashwagandha, cucumber, vetiver, alum and rose water. Suited to all skin types, it is designed to tone and refresh the skin. It also helps to energise and invigorate the skin more, adding a healthy glow, and is the only bottle you need to welcome the summer.
INR 288
Gift the ultimate self-care hamper designed for relaxation and indulgence to your girlies. We can't stop our periods from coming but we can gift a piece of love with the HERmergency hamper which can be your dedicated companion for those moments when you need a little extra pampering. Unwind, pamper yourself, and embrace the comfort you deserve. The perfect gift for yourself and your loved ones. The hamper comprises Ultra thin cotton sanitary pads with 16L, 14XL and 4 panty liners, for a rash-free period; a pack of 20 panty liners providing added protection and comfort during your non-period and spotting days; intimate wipes to keep your intimate area clean anytime, anywhere; a body razor that helps you get a smooth and one stroke shave; a cramp relief patch for warmth and comfort during cramps; a small plush reservable mood toy to portray you mood; an A6 notebook to journal your period and your thoughts and a satin eye mask to help you get a good night's sleep.
INR 1379
Thoughtfully curated to bring out her glow, this all-in-one set is perfect for adding a rosy blush, luscious lips, and timeless beauty for every day. The Hilary Rhoda Makeup Locked With Love Valentine’s Box features More Than Basic Face Palette – Shade 3 (Pinkalicious), a multi-use palette with eyeshadows, blushes, and contour shades, perfect for everyday glam and on-the-go touch-ups; Blush Love Liquid Blush – Shade 4 (Gossip Girl), a highly pigmented and blendable blush, this liquid blush delivers a radiant flush with just a small amount; Clear & Tint Lip Balm – Shade 4 (Barbie Pink Love), a dual-purpose lip balm with a hydrating clear side enriched with aloe vera and shea butter, and a tinted side for a hint of natural colour; and Lippy Love Matte Lipstick – Shade 9 (Bright It Pink), a smooth, matte-finish lipstick that glides effortlessly, providing a vibrant pop of pink without drying out the lips.
INR 846
ILEM JAPAN’S Refreshing Body Wash serves as a natural body wash that cleanses away impurities while uplifting your mind. The sudsy formula, enriched with an invigorating aroma of lemongrass and mint, is the perfect way to start your Valentine’s Day feeling refreshed. The Body Wash combines the soothing benefits of Japanese uji tea extract with collagen-boosting goji berry stem cells, delivering deliciously supple skin with every use.
INR 3450
Nothing can be better than indulging in desserts and chocolates to celebrate and when two iconic brands like Baileys and Smoor come together, the result is nothing short of extraordinary. Their non-alcoholic chocolate collection that’s a match made in dessert heaven boasts of rich, creamy flavours which meet couverture chocolate for an indulgent dessert experience. From bite-sized delights to smooth, melt-in-your-mouth bars, each treat is crafted to make every moment sweeter. The collection features Flavoured Shots, Flavoured Chocolate Bars and Classic Cakes & Entremets.
INR 295 onwards
With a gorgeous pop of colour and a radiant glowing finish, Sugar's new liquid blush will have you walking on cloud nine! Meet Cloud Nine Niacinamide Glow Blush with a skin-care-infused nourishing formula that blends seamlessly to give you dewy, flushed cheeks in one swipe. This liquid blush with a serum-like texture has a blend of eight botanical oils along with skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide, kojic acid, and amla extracts to brighten, hydrate and care for your skin.
INR 599