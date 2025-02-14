From sparkle to heartfelt: Jewellery pieces to wow her this Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, express your love with something truly special. Whether you’re looking for a timeless piece or a bold statement, jewellery makes the perfect gift to celebrate your bond. From sparkling diamonds to elegant gold, these stunning pieces are sure to captivate and create unforgettable moments of romance.
The Love Knot jewellery collection by Zen Diamond serves as a powerful representation of the unbreakable connections between loved ones. With carefully crafted designs that weave and intertwine, each piece symbolises unity, togetherness, and lasting love. Whether in rings, necklaces, or bracelets, the collection offers timeless elegance, making it a perfect gift for any special occasion. This collection goes beyond romantic love, also honoring the strong bonds of friendship and family. The intricate knots in each piece express a sense of eternal devotion and emotional depth, making them ideal for weddings, anniversaries, or other meaningful milestones.
Price on request. Available online.
Show your love with a gift that speaks of eternal devotion—diamonds. Hazoorilal Legacy introduces its stunning Zoori Collection, created to honor love, elegance, and timeless beauty. The collection includes the Zoori Diamond Heart Bracelet, a delicate yet bold symbol of pure love, and the Zoori Ace Necklace, designed to add sophistication to every occasion. The Zoori Cadence Earrings radiate classic charm, while the Diamond Heart Bracelet adds a refined touch, making each piece a cherished symbol of affection.
Price on request. Available online.
This exquisite brooch features a carefully selected array of rose-cut diamonds, meticulously handcrafted into a charming butterfly design. The delicate combination of diamonds and spinel, set in 18-karat gold, creates a harmonious blend of elegance and whimsy. The butterfly motif adds a playful touch, while the overall craftsmanship exudes timeless beauty. Perfect for adding a refined yet captivating element to any outfit, the Pink Rose Brooch offers a unique and sophisticated accessory that can be cherished for years.
Price: INR 3,39,210. Available on request.
The Collins Diamond Pendant is a breathtaking symbol of passion, making it the perfect gift to celebrate love. This exquisite piece from Dishi’s Jewels features a heart-shaped aquamarine encircled by a halo of sparkling diamonds, set in beautiful gold to represent timeless love. It's an ideal Valentine’s Day gift to give to someone special and let love shine through!
Price: INR 32,938. Available online.
Celebrate love with the elegant Heart Love Set by DiAi Designs, a stunning collection featuring two brilliant-cut pear diamonds joined together to form a heart—a timeless symbol of unity. The cuff bracelet showcases two pear diamonds that create a heart, with round diamonds gracefully scattered towards the center, and an openable mechanism with a clip lock ensuring a seamless cuff design. The ring features a heart-shaped design on a graduating gold band, accentuated with round diamonds, and can be personalized with engravings or your favorite stone or birthstone. The cute solitaire stud earrings, formed by pear-shaped diamonds, are perfect for gifting or celebrating self-love. Completing the set is a delicate heart pendant on a dainty yet sturdy chain, ideal for everyday wear or layering, with personalisation options including diamonds, colored stones, or birthstones to add a meaningful touch.
Price on request. Available online.
The Encircling Love Diamond Pendant Necklace from Candere by Kalyan Jewellers beautifully captures the essence of love and sophistication, crafted in luxurious rose gold. The classic round pendant showcases a charming heart at its center, surrounded by dazzling diamonds that sparkle from every direction. The gentle warmth of rose gold, combined with the brilliance of the diamonds, makes this necklace an exquisite gift, ideal for celebrating love and romance with unmatched elegance.
Price on request. Available online.
Love resides in the little things—the quiet actions, the meaningful moments, and the gentle ways we show, "I'm here." Drawing inspiration from these everyday expressions of love, Shaya by CaratLane unveils its charming new Valentine’s collection, a heartfelt celebration of the love that envelops us. From a best friend who recalls your coffee order to a partner's thoughtful gestures or the embrace of self-love, this collection captures it all—because love is found in the smallest of gestures.
Price on request. Available online.
The Forevermark Icon™ Collection Pavé and Baguette Ring is a striking symbol of eternal love and unwavering commitment. Meticulously crafted with intricate design details, this ring features a combination of pavé and baguette diamonds that exude exceptional beauty and brilliance. Each diamond is carefully selected to ensure unmatched quality, making this ring a true testament to the enduring strength of your bond. Whether as an engagement ring or a meaningful gift, it serves as a timeless reminder of your love, destined to be cherished for a lifetime. The elegance and sophistication of this piece make it the perfect token to honor a love that lasts forever.
Price on request. Available online.
Embrace love in its most beautiful and timeless form with the Ruby Collection by PP Jewellers by Pawan Gupta. Inspired by the passionate, deep red hues of the heart, this collection captures the essence of romance, strength, and the enduring bond of love. Whether you opt for a modern, sleek piece or a traditional, regal design, each ruby in this collection adds a touch of sophistication and elegance to every moment. A ruby necklace is a truly regal addition to any jewellery collection, whether it’s a delicate pendant exuding quiet grace or a bold choker making a striking statement. Each piece is crafted to leave a lasting impression, with vibrant red rubies paired with shimmering diamonds or intricate gold details. The result is a collection that blends luxury, allure, and timeless beauty, perfect for marking a love that lasts forever.
Price on request. Available online.
ORRA Fine Jewellery has carefully crafted a stunning all-in-one box set that is sure to win the hearts of your loved ones. The set includes a mesmerising neckpiece and delicately paired earrings, making it the perfect gift for both your special someone and yourself this Valentine’s Day. This luxurious set offers exceptional value without compromising on quality. Explore the elegance of minimalist designs in their Solis collection—timeless essentials for the season of love, combining style and grace.
Price on request. Available online.
The Rose Gold Rhodolite Garnet & Pearl Elysian Collection Earrings from Kicky & Perky beautifully combine the timeless allure of pearls with the fiery passion of rhodolite garnet. These stunning earrings are perfect for any occasion, whether it's a glamorous red-carpet event or an intimate dinner, making them a true statement of elegance and sophistication. With their exquisite design, they symbolize a match made in heaven, just like the love between you and your special someone.
Price: INR 8,899 (+ taxes). Available online.
Raise a toast to love with the timeless elegance of Irasva Fine Jewellery. Love is expressed in countless ways, through meaningful symbols and heartfelt gestures. The enduring beauty and unmatched quality of natural diamonds make them the perfect choice to add a touch of brilliance when celebrating the unique bond you share with your loved one. This Valentine’s Day, Irasva Fine Jewellery offers a stunning collection of pieces that capture the very essence of romance, beautifully reflecting the love and connection between you and your special someone. Let these exquisite jewels add an unforgettable sparkle to your celebration of love.
Price on request. Available online.
Convey your love with a timeless symbol of beauty and devotion. The Kindle Rose Diamond Ring by Rowa, crafted in 14 kt gold, elegantly captures the essence of a blooming rose, with delicately sculpted petals embellished with dazzling diamonds. A true masterpiece of craftsmanship, this exquisite ring embodies the depth and brilliance of love. Whether gifted to someone special or added to your own collection, it serves as a lasting reminder of romance and passion.
Price: INR 99,000. Available online.
The Tilting Hearts Diamond Earrings by Jewelbox are a stunning expression of romance, perfect for making a heartfelt gesture this Valentine’s Day. Featuring a unique tilting heart design, each earring is embellished with sparkling diamonds that bring a dynamic, elegant flair to her look. These earrings are as special and one-of-a-kind as your love, making them an unforgettable gift that will make her feel cherished and adored.
Price: INR 23,197. Available online.