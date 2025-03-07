Women's Day special: Some interesting gifting ideas

Women's Day is here, and it’s time to celebrate the incredible women who make life brighter, stronger, and more beautiful. It’s not just about honouring them but also rejoicing in their brilliance across all walks of life. As we mark this special day, let’s go the extra mile to make the women around us feel cherished. A thoughtful gift, a heartfelt gesture — something to make them feel loved, valued, and extraordinary. Here’s a curated list of delightful gifts to celebrate the remarkable.
For the women who adore jewellery, here’s a piece she’ll truly cherish — the pre-layered celestial necklace from DiAi Designs’ Power collection. Designed for those who love the art of layering but not the hassle, this stunning piece brings effortless elegance to any look. Thoughtfully styled to perfection, it blends celestial charm with a modern touch, making it the perfect addition to her collection.
Priced at Rs 66,332. Available online.
Sometimes, it’s not just about minimalism, in fact, a lot of women love embracing tradition too in their own different ways. These Silver stud earrings from FabIndia are a timeless accessory, effortlessly blending elegance with versatility. Subtle yet sophisticated, they complement all from kurtas and other ethnic wear to casual tops, making them a perfect gift for classic jewellery lovers. Caution: Handle with care to keep their polished finish intact.
Priced at Rs 3,299. Available online.
A sari is more than just six yards of fabric, it’s a feeling, a memory, a symbol of grace. If you’re looking for a gift that truly speaks to a woman’s soul, this Beige net embroidered sequin confetti embellished pre-draped sari by Mehul Gupta can be a perfect choice. Delicately adorned with tonal sequins, it comes with a cold-shoulder V-neck blouse, intricately embroidered with cutdana, mirror, and sequin work, finished with dainty glass bead tassels. Not to miss the petticoat and padded lining for comfort.
Priced at Rs 37,000. Available online.
For the woman who loves artistry and handcrafted elegance, VIRGIO’s Heritage Line is a great pick. Its debut collection, Artisans of Jaipur, reimagines the timeless craft of block printing, inspired by Jaipur’s grand architecture. Handcrafted by artisans, each piece is imprinted using traditional wooden blocks and natural dyes. Gift her this stunning dress, a token of love, tradition, and sustainability.
Priced at Rs 3,590. Available online.
For the woman who loves bold, vibrant style, ‘Berlin’ Oxford Brogues by Aprajita Toor are a statement in themselves. Handcrafted in premium Nappa leather, they blend classic charm with a funky twist. With intricate detailing and a signature brogue silhouette, these versatile shoes add a playful yet elegant touch to any look — crafted to perfection, just like her.
Priced at Rs 20,599. Available online.
Gifting isn’t just about fashion, it’s about thoughtfulness. For the woman you love and adore, a beautiful mug can be the perfect daily companion. Start her mornings with this elegant set by Rena, a premium tableware brand. With a sleek design and a comfortable grip, these mugs make every sip feel like a warm embrace.
Priced at Rs 3,590. Available online.
Not sure what to gift her? You can never go wrong with a bag. More than just a style statement, it’s a must-have for every woman on the move. Whether she loves a chic tote, a sleek crossbody, or a roomy carryall, United Colors of Benetton has some amazing bags. Designed for the effortlessly stylish and always-on-the-go woman, these bags add charm, confidence, and functionality to her everyday look.
Priced at Rs 3,590. Available online.