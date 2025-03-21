Scent-Sational picks: This Fragrance Day, discover the fragrances for every mood and moment

Fragrance has the remarkable ability to stir emotions, recall memories, and express personal style. Whether you’re drawn to the elegance of floral notes, the depth of woody undertones, or the freshness of citrus, the right scent can completely transform your experience. This Fragrance Day is the perfect opportunity to discover new scents, revamp your collection, or find that signature fragrance that truly represents you. From timeless classics to contemporary blends, here’s a selection of must-try fragrances that will complement any mood or occasion!
Celebrate Fragrance Day with Body Cupid’s Luxury Perfume Gift Set for Women, an exquisite collection of four distinct fragrances, each capturing a unique essence to suit every mood and moment. From the delicate allure of Sweet Passion to the bold sophistication of Secret Love, these scents are designed to reflect different personalities and styles. With long-lasting Eau de Parfum formulas in travel-friendly bottles, this set offers both elegance and versatility. Perfect for daily wear or special occasions, Body Cupid perfumes bring charm and confidence to your fragrance journey.
Price: ₹999. Available online.
Divine Exclusive Eau de Parfum by Oriflame is a fragrance that radiates star quality and sophistication. Its Fruity Chypre scent begins with vibrant top notes of Sicilian Mandarin, Bergamot, and Wild Strawberry, making an irresistible first impression. The heart of the fragrance introduces the exclusive Shining Star Accord, blending beautifully with floral notes of Peony and Jasmine. The base notes of Patchouli and Vanilla provide a warm, luxurious finish. Housed in a glamourous bottle adorned with Swarovski crystals, Divine Exclusive is the epitome of elegance.
Price: ₹3,899. Available online.
Vanilla Caramello Eau De Parfum is a sweet and irresistible indulgence, blending creamy vanilla, rich caramel, and a touch of toasted sugar. This cozy, dessert-like fragrance is both comforting and inviting, making it perfect for lovers of gourmand scents. Its long-lasting Eau de Parfum formula is ideal for both daily wear and special moments, leaving a warm, delightful trail wherever you go. Whether you're out for brunch or curling up with a book, Vanilla Caramello adds a deliciously warm touch to your day.
Price: ₹699. Available online.
The Engage Yang & Engage Femme Eau de Parfum duo is a celebration of femininity, offering a delightful blend of fresh citrus, delicate florals, and rich woody notes. Engage Yang bursts with blackcurrant, mandarin, and apple, transitioning into a romantic heart of jasmine, rose, and orange blossom. Engage Femme offers a peppy citrus lift with a soft floral base, warmed by amber and woody notes. These fragrances are a perfect blend of elegance and charm, whether you're choosing a signature scent or a thoughtful gift.
Price: ₹844. Available online.
Nordic Waters Infinite Blue for Him Eau de Parfum is an intense, aquatic fragrance that captures the invigorating freshness of the sea. Its aromatic woody composition features rosemary, lavandin, and nutmeg top notes for an energising splash. The fragrance’s heart combines Deep Sea Accord with eucalyptus and cistus, adding depth and cool freshness. The base of patchouli, cedarwood, and amber gives the scent a warm, masculine finish. Packaged in a sleek bottle with glow-in-the-dark detailing, this fragrance embodies the mysterious depths of the ocean.
Price: ₹3,399. Available online.
Skinn by Titan Steele Eau de Parfum for Men is a fragrance that exudes sophistication and confidence. The scent opens with refreshing top notes of bergamot, pink grapefruit, and green rhubarb, offering an energising burst. The heart features a spicy-floral blend of pink pepper, pimento, nutmeg, and geranium, adding complexity and character. Base notes of musk, vanilla, praline, and roasted tonka beans provide a rich, warm finish. Perfect for the modern man, this fragrance is a refined choice for both everyday wear and special occasions.
Price: ₹2,795. Available online.