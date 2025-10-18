Diwali 2025: Know what the Kolkata jewellers are doing this Dhanteras

Gold has always held a special place in Indian traditions, with families passing down jewellery from generation to generation. These heirloom pieces, often part of bridal trousseau, carry both cultural and sentimental value. On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, buying gold remains a cherished tradition. However, with skyrocketing gold prices, choosing the right piece can be challenging.
Here’s a list of curated brands to consider—tailored to suit different needs and budgets.
Keepsake jewellery need not be heavy, traditional or just a one-time wear. Senco Gold & Diamonds rather makes it a point to offer something to everyone. To celebrate the spirit of the season, the brand has launched Shagun Collection, a festive range of meticulously crafted designs in yellow gold, diamonds, antique, and polki. One can also have a look at The Lotus Collection by Everlite featuring trendy, lightweight jewellery, or The Tattwa Collection by Gossip for the love of silver. For men, the Aham Collection introduces a bold new range of jewellery that celebrates strength, individuality, and timeless masculinity.
Rooted in devotion and artistry, the Dhanalakshmi Collection by B.C. Sen Jewellers is an ode to Maa Lakshmi — the goddess of prosperity, grace, and eternal beauty. Each piece of necklace, bangle, and jhumka is meticulously handcrafted in 22K gold, adorned with polki and precious gemstones, echoing the grandeur of traditional temple artistry. From the gentle contours of a lotus to the regal stance of an elephant, every element captures the spirit of abundance and beauty. It is a tribute to the goddess within every woman—radiant, powerful, and eternal.
Check out chic, lightweight, and intricate jewellery designed by entrepreneur and designer Bhramar Mallick, who has recently launched her festive collection. Now, you can also visit her newly opened store, AURAM, and select the pieces for yourself. The collection has exclusive designs in gold, diamonds, and gemstones, which are perfect for selfpurchasing or gifting during Dhanteras. Most of the pieces are inspired by nature, and you would find an elaborate range of exquisite pieces to choose from, including the Eternal Glow diamond pendant, Sky Bloom gold bangles, Floral Halo earrings, and more.
If dainty beauty or soft girl core is your thing, Caratly’s festive edit, crafted in 18KT gold, is the right choice to bring to your home. The edit features a range of delicate Filigree Drop earrings, Floral Diamond pendant, Heart & Clover necklace, HeartStack gold necklace, and more. Each piece is designed to add effortless sophistication to your look, perfect for personal indulgence or gifting to loved ones.
Each creation in The Diwali Edit, 2025, from Nemichand Bamalwa Jewellers (Salt Lake) is a masterpiece of craftsmanship and emotion, blending the poetic hues of tourmalines, rubies, emeralds, polkis, and natural diamonds set in 18k gold. Inspired by the flicker of diyas and the vibrant spirit of festivity, every piece reflects the warmth, brilliance, and elegance that define Diwali.
Make your Dhanteras special with Kulthiaa’s Shubh Nivesh collection. The collection is not just about upholding traditional artisanship but also about delivering jewellery for modern women who can add it to their vanity and style it for both festive and everyday wear. From sleek diamond chains to polki chokers, these give away the aura of being auspicious, rooted in Indian heritage, and apt for being a family heirloom. While you may welcome them for the sacred occasion of Dhanteras, these can be worn all year long and styled comfortably as per your fashion acumen.
Through every zarokha (jaali-carved lattice), once filtered stories of light, sunbeams dancing, whispering tales of time, art, and grace. Amogha’s Diwali collection, Zarokha, draws inspiration from these timeless windows of heritage—reinterpreting their intricate patterns into contemporary geometric silver forms. Each handcrafted piece captures the interplay of light and shadow, echoing the poetry of old architecture while embracing the elegance of modern design.
M.B. Sons (J)’s curated Dhanteras collection, if simply put, embodies prosperity, elegance, and timeless beauty. From classic gold masterpieces to dazzling diamonds, polki, and vibrant gemstones, this collection offers something for every discerning taste, and each piece is meant to bring luck and symbolise the wealth that this festival celebrates. Designed to be more than just jewellery, these treasures can easily double up as cherished heirlooms.
