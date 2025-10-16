Diwali 2025: Sort festive needs with these food hampers by Kolkata bakers, home chefs, and hotels

Come Diwali, and one of the major concerns is what to arrange in food or what to gift to relatives and friends. While food definitely is a prime facet of the festival, laziness takes a front seat, and you sometimes feel it’s too hectic to cook or bake. If you are feeling the same way, then let these Kolkata bakers and home-chefs help you out. From sweets to desserts and perfect dishes for house parties, they have got you covered in every way. Place your orders in advance to avoid the festive rush and sit back and enjoy the Festival of Lights with friends and family.
This Diwali, light up someone’s face with a smile as Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residencies is doing. Their festive gifting collection is a collaboration with The Ajambari Tales, a women-led initiative that puts their heart and soul into creating art from the hills of Bengal. Each hamper comprises artisanal candles made by these women, along with Chef Vikram Jaiswal’s delicacies like Anjeer Rolls, Millet cookies, tea cakes, and more. What's more, care has been taken to make the hamper sustainable by introducing organic and reusable packaging. The festive gift boxes come in different variants depending on their constituents. Available on order 8584077055 / +91 9666980886. Prices start at Rs 999+ onwards.
Having a house party or a few friends over to your place, don’t miss out on the global gourmet delicacies Ambrosia whips up for you on every occasion. From fresh salads to Mushroom Sesame Buns, Truffle Potato Skewers, Mexican Tamales and Tostadas, Paneer Makhani Biryani, Rosti Sandwich, Sundried Tomato Fondue Platter, and much more. You can actually taste global flavours sitting right in your living room and enjoy a hearty catch-up with close ones. Available on order at 9830024338 / 9830073920 on October 20 from 11 am to 7 pm at Rs 150 per piece onwards.
No matter the occasion, desserts never go out of style. And during Diwali, you can always gift global dessert flavours instead of or along with traditional mithais. Yauatcha, in collaboration with Boomranng Studio, introduced its Souvenirs from Another World collection, a festive gift box comprising petit gateaux and macarons inspired by the otherworld. While the gateaux have flavours like Pistachio and Rose and Honeycomb, the macarons come in variants like Raspberry Pepper, Hibiscus Coconut and Spicy Mango, available in units of three. Available on order at 09222222800 from noon – midnight. Macarons at Rs 170 + and gateaux at Rs 695+ onwards.
Perfect for gifting and get-togethers, check out Butterfingers by Preetanjali’s Diwali offerings. It includes handcrafted delights like spinach sesame crackers, bajra methi crackers, sundried tomato basil cheese dip, cranberry pistachio cheese dip, chocolate nut clusters, and mixed nut and chocolate Florentines for the desserts. This thoughtful festive food hamper is all about a careful selection of ingredients, made to perfect snacks and desserts that are enjoyable anytime of the day and even doubles up as fabulous house party gifts. Available to order on 9836230066 at Rs 1500 onwards.
This haute mithai brand from Kolkata just made chocolate slabs innovative and tastier. Varak has launched the Varak Slabs, which are a twist on chocolate bars. It fuses chocolate with ingredients like rice crisps, makhana, gond etc, to create flavours like dark chocolate with makhans and gond, pumpkin seeds and almonds, ruby chocolate and more. It also has Dry Fruit sandwiches, which incorporate all the nuttiness in the world. The Ice Cream Sandesh log cake with sandesh mousse and Rushkari rose essence is definitely not to be missed, while Petite Mithai are the best for gifting. They come in flavours like Bubblegum, Lavender Celeste Petite, Jal Bhara Sandesh and more. Available for order at 8276870221 at Rs 1000 onwards with pan-India shipping.
Kolkata’s The August Born Bakery has just dropped their Diwali 2025 hampers, and before they run out, get your bookings done. A fusion of classics and contemporary twists, the hand-baked items include assorted cookies, brownies, cheesecakes, cake tubs like Tiramisu, Rasmalai, Rabdi, and more. Newer additions this year, apart from the regular bestsellers, include moong dal halwa tarts with nuts, basque cheesecake tarts, kunafa cake tubs, caramel nut brittles with brownie chunks, to name a few. There’s good news for those who love sweets and desserts but are also conscious of calories and allergens. The cloud-kitchen serves gluten-free, sugar-free, jaggery and stevia-based desserts for your healthy indulgences. Available to order via social media handles throughout October and pick up from Ekdalia. Price starts at Rs 650+ onwards.
ITC Royal Bengal and ITC Sonar have thoughtfully curated selections of artisanal delights from Nutmeg celebrating the spirit of Diwali, togetherness and warmth. Designed to be as indulgent as they are elegant, from premium nuts and chocolates to handcrafted bakes, every creation is designed to make your celebrations truly memorable with loved ones. Be it almond brittles, choicest of dry fruit, freshly-baked cookies, mithai boxes and lots of other goodies. Available on pre-order basis. Rs 799+ onwards.
Hyatt’s Diwali gift hamper collection captures the essence of the festive season by blending cultural richness with artisanal luxury. Thoughtfully curated and available across all Hyatt properties in India, these hampers are designed to celebrate togetherness, ready to cater to diverse preferences and are perfect for both personal and corporate gifting, with prices. The hampers boast of millet pops to date-sweetened chocolates, dark chocolate and sea salt waffle chips, to dry fruit cakes, gourmet pastas and a lot more. Price starts at INR 950+.
Gift a hamper which is sustainable, tasty and useful! Check out Karma Kettle Talipot Houses’ range of Diwali gifting hampers which include some of your favourites for the season. The Sweet Radiance Hamper includes artisanal mango and coconut jam, artisanal Sunderban honey, handmade diyas with dry flower petals and leaves engraved on it and a wooden sushi platter. It’s all about food and making food look good for your gram feeds along with seasonal symbolism, perfect for any foodie! Available at the store till Oct 31 at Rs 2500.
