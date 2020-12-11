Mapcha, a brand based out of New Delhi, attempts to reflect the diverse and the not often talked-about cultures of the Himalayan region. The label’s design aesthetics are informed by the people there as well as what they wear. It is founded by Lhanzey Palden, who has a Masters degree in Arts and Aesthetics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. “I started the brand in 2018 with an aim to bring Himalayan aesthetics to the forefront. With a focus on Tibetan designs, I am inspired and have borrowed from my own culture,” says the founder and creative director of the label. She adds that she has always been inclined towards arts and design. Hence, we feel Mapcha includes influences from that artistic bent as well.

Minimal designs

The aesthetics revolve around solid tones and minimal clean lines. “We intentionally keep ornamentation at the bare minimum. Drawing the focus to one main aspect of the design for it to stand out, is much like the Tibetan language (script). So the shape of an object, a symbol or the traditional style of knot buttons becomes the highlight,” shares Lhanzey. She has launched seven new styles, for the edit called Upalla for Mapcha, which Lhanzey also classifies as Himalayan basics.

Lhanzey Palden

Modern basics

The collection is inspired by traditional attire — the names of the outfit signify that as well. But, we are told that the silhouettes are more modern. These dresses are perfect fits for daily wear as well. They are crafted from breathable cotton-linen. “We have stuck to our choice of fabric and the colour palette of earthy tones inspired by Tibetan architecture,” she says. The new collection includes three dresses, two tops for women and two shirts for men.

Yarkha Swing Top

Tibetan aesthetics

There’s also a jewellery and home accessories collection in the offing, which she says she will

launch soon. “It is a culmination of my fascination with everyday Tibetan objects such as melong (mirror) and demig (key). Though ordinary, their designs have a poignant appeal for someone like me who has been born and raised in India and has never been to Tibet,” shares Lhanzey.



Available online. Rs 3,000 onwards.

