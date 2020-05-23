Self-taught designer Keerthi Kadire might have launched her label only recently, but her passion for fashion has existed ever since her adolescence. “I was always intrigued by different styles, cuts and silhouettes,” says the Hyderabad-based designer. “I conceptualised my label – House of Keerthi Kadire as a luxury occasion wear brand that offers bespoke measures, traditional silhouettes and timeless pieces,” she says minutes before delving into a discussion about her first collection, the Spring/Summer 2020 line - Anemone.

The bridal wear she created for her debut collection stands out because of the handwoven work and the fact that she has found a way to merge modern cuts with traditional designs - imagine a peplum top and a skirt for a sangeet! She has derived inspiration from various paintings by Impressionist painters including Matisse and Monet. “Our vision for this summer is inspired by the beauty of the flower. This season we are dreaming of a modern bride who is free-spirited, enjoys every moment, live the little joys and starts away from chaos, finds her true self and be a wildflower,” she says.

Her colour palette this season is inspired by feminine jewel tones like aquamarine blues, topaz yellows, rose pinks to deeper hues like emerald greens. “The pieces have a sense of release from over-structured garments, there is a fine balance of light fabrics with re-imagined detailing. We are working with fabrics like organza, plush raw silk and georgette this season,” says Keerthi. The bridal wear she has crafted looks refined and elegant, with flowy fabrics perfect for summers. “These are wearable pieces and with the changing times, one can pair and mix - match the pieces with other outfits,” concludes Keerthi.







Rs 20,000 onwards.