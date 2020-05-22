Mumbai-based footwear designer Aprajita Toor has launched her new collection Prism, that takes inspiration from Lippan Kaam, an art which is spotted in the interiors of Kutch district of Gujarat. It is a form of clay art, where the walls of the small huts are decorated with detailed mirror work. Creating a stunning reflection of sorts. Her footwear is crafted in a colour palette of earthy and nude tones which enhances the handwoven embroidery. We got chatting with the designer about her unique inspiration and how the artisans she works with are doing during these troubled times. Excerpts:

Aprajita Toor

How did you derive the inspiration from Lippan Kaam?

Lippan Kaam is an age-old art technique which is very prominently seen in the interiors of Kutch region. It is a clay art form, where-in the walls of the small huts are decorated along with detailed mirror work. We have used the art form in our embroidery on various parts of the footwear. The Lippan Kaam art that has been used to decorate the walls of huts and house and now has inspired embroidery techniques to make a style statement. The extensive use of the embroidery pattern from the strap to the heels makes the collection unique.

What is the colour palette like and what are the pairs of footwear crafted from?

Using earthy tones was the aim behind choosing the nude colour for the collection such that the details of the embroidery stand out. We have used both leather and leatherette (non-leather) to create the footwear for this collection.

How are the artisans tied up with the label doing? Where are they based out of?

Our karigars are an integral part of our label. We have built a team of skilled craftsmen over many years, who have helped us become who we are today. We had carried out extensive training for their good health and hygiene even before the lockdown was announced to ensure that our team remains fit and can avoid falling prey to COVID-19. Since the lockdown began, our team continues to remain in Mumbai and are following all necessary government orders.

Available online.

Rs 3,999 onwards.