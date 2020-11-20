Discovering secret messages in your outfit would surely be a conversation starter. With that idea in mind, city-based designer duo Yashila and Trishala Nara who helms the label Ilamra, have come up with a brand new collection, Morse Code. The ensembles feature messages from the verses of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet, Sonnet 116 and Rumi’s poetry, all laid out in the dots and dashes format. “If you are adventurous enough, you could find the lines on your own or refer to the booklet that comes with the outfit,” says Yashila. She confirms that she and her sister, Trishala came up with the idea of this unique print a while ago, but the pandemic halted the production. They were rather restless to finish the collection that they unveiled this month.

A glimpse of their new collection



What we find attention-grabbing is the dramatic sleeves on the dresses and the tops that they created this time. Victorian Ruffle Top with hidden messages, in hues of orange and madder red, make for an apt choice for a casual day-out. Similarly their Classic White Pants elegant too. There are more dresses than usual in their collection this time, including chic boxy tunics. “We have added skirts and dresses to the repertoire and paid a lot of attention to the details like sleeves, this time,” shares Trishala.

Rs 2,350 onwards.

