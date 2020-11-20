Celebrated designer Anita Dongre opened her first three-storied couture stop in the city. Even as we thought, Hyderabad’s fashion capital might be diminishing given the pandemic, her store spread joy among fashionistas, especially brides-to-be who were hoping to wear her design for the D-day.

We learn that although the store was ready to open its doors a few months ago, the pandemic stalled the progress. The Mumbai-based designer expressed her happiness as she unveiled here finally! Anita informs, “Over the years, a lot of our brides from Hyderabad would have to fly down to Mumbai for their bridal and trousseau shopping. Hence, bringing the flagship experience to the city was always on the cards. We began work on the store months before the pandemic and were only a month away from opening before the nationwide lockdown was announced.” She added that although the launch was slightly challenging, the love from her patrons here made it worthwhile. Anita asserts that for luxury, creating a retail experience is rather important. The designer says, “While looking for bridal and occasion wear, shoppers still prefer to shop at the store to get a touch and feel of the garment. Buying luxury is a sensory experience, and coming to the store allows our customers to not just see and feel the garment but also gives them the entire experience that our store extends.”

Vintage piece

Now, all her verticals like luxury brand Grassroot, bridal couture and menswear, and accessories from two collections — Anita Dongre Silver Jewellery and Anita Dongre Pinkcity — are available under one roof at the upscale Banjara Hills address. Most of her ensembles have a sustainable edge. As we enter the well-lit, pristine white building, we are first ushered in to check out the ensembles from her home label, Grassroots. Breezy day-wear from sustainable fabrics, crafted by artisans make for a rather soothing viewing. Expect flowy day-dresses, tunics and Indo-westerns stacked according to colours and cuts.

The grand bridal corner

Don’t forget to take a closer look at the vintage piece crafted by Pashtun women from Afghanistan, that occupies centre stage on the ground floor. It is a testimony to the fact that the label has always treasured and valued designs handcrafted by artisans. Amassing 4,000 square feet, the store is an ode to Rajasthan’s rich culture that inspires much of the designer’s work. Each section is carefully curated and walls comprise a soothing neutral palette of beige and blush pink inspired by the palaces of Jaipur. The regal aura is reminiscent of an old palatial haveli.



The men’s corner occupies the topmost floor with minimal attire, footwear and accessories like pocket squares. However, most awe-inspiring is the bridal corner. The spot with velvet lehengas in emerald and wine hues could easily be the grandest section. You can spend a while here browsing through the ensembles and their intricate thread work. Don’t forget to check out the pichwai paintings and well-placed portraits. The vintage ambience and antique finish can transport you to the era of bygone royalty, a quality well-exemplified in Anita’s couture as well.

At Banjara Hills. Price on request.

Pictures: S Senbagapandiyan