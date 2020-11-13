When you enter a perfumery, you would expect sweeter notes like that of citrus or floral, maybe even a hint of woody or leather! However, the recently-opened Scentido Niche Perfumery at Banjara Hills offers such fragrances from around the world and much more — from the precious notes of oud to chocolate, and even tequila. As we start exploring, we are first taken in by the antique quality of the refurbished wooden doors and rows of cupboards, mellow yellow light and resplendent chandeliers. All these elements take you back to the Victorian era. We are told that one is welcome here to browse, spend a few hours, ask for a bell jar test of your chosen artisanal fragrance. In case you are wondering what a bell jar test is, you request to test out a fragrance on the bell jars available at every counter, and come back to see how it turns. Speaking to the assistant general manager, Atul Sareen is almost like taking a brief course in training your nose to find what works best for you and lasts the longest on your skin. “Believe it or not, the same perfume often has a different effect on different skin types,” he informs. Looks like understanding how to pick up the right perfume for yourself might be trickier than we thought.

As we soak in the whole perfume experience, the first counter we chance upon is that of, Roja. Available only at select outlets like Harrods in London, it is created by British maestro Roja Dove. Rare and luxurious — Atul claims it is the crown jewel of the perfumes at Scentido. As we spray it on our hands and rub your wrists against one another, we find the scent mesmerising.

In here, patrons are also encouraged to look beyond gendered ideals while choosing a perfume. “There is no reason why a man can’t prefer floral or a woman not like notes of leather,” shares Atul. Our eyes then veer towards the artistically-crafted Breath of the Infinite from The House of Oud. At the core of Fragrance Du Bois’ creations is their signature oud. It is strong, yet pleasant and lasts for a long time as well.

As we move on from hints of tropical citrus to richer chocolate, we come to a section of where the fragrances that offer offbeat notes like tobacco, courtesy Jovoy Pavillon Rouge. Some of the other labels we loved checking out were the Masque Milano, an Italian heritage scent crafted by artistic directors, Alessandro Brun and Riccardo Tedeschi. From top notes like lemon and tangerine to heart notes of thyme and a hint of cedar woods — this one smells fresh and qualifies if you don’t want something that is overpowering. Lastly, we treated ourselves to varying scents from the French house of Berdoues. Established by Guillame Berdoues, their line is inspired by the idea of travel. Don’t forget to try their Grand Crus Collection with rare blends that are a nod to various places from the world, from Assam to Maasai Mara in Kenya.

