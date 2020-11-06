The unveiling of the label, Bandhani X Siddhartha Daga, by the Kolkata-based designer spread a wave of cheer. First of all, brides-to-be now have a new address to shop. Second, it meant that after months of pause, the city was finally back to business, at least as far as fashion was concerned. The designer flew down to meet his patrons. The only unusual thing were the stringent measures taken to ensure the premises are safe for the guests, and everyone was in masks with sanitisers freely available. “The the store was in the works for the past six paths, but given the circumstances, we couldn’t open. I longed to come here and begin, but I knew I had to wait. I was happy to come to Hyderabad and see how it is progressing towards new normal,” says Siddhartha.

Patrons check out the outfits at Bandhani X Siddhartha Daga

The designer shares that he created a brand new capsule collection just for the Hyderabadis. He assures that he is consulting patrons on an appointment-basis, to avoid overcrowding. The wedding wear line features looks for important occasions like mehendi, sangeet, haldi and the D-day. “Given that the wedding season is coming up and people now have small intimate dos this time. Be it lehengas, indo-western outfits or even the draped saris, the designs are wearable,” says the designer, assuring that his designs are a good fit for the brides as well as friends and family.

