Hyderabad welcomed its revellers back to a fashion fiesta after a coronavirus-imposed hiatus! Among, the two fashion dos that set the pace for launch events during the new normal, the first one was a showcase of avant-garde couturier Gaurav Gupta’s latest collection.

Exhibitions with people walking from one stall to another, or showcases thronging with fashionistas raising glasses might not be the order of the day anymore, but in this recent events hosted in the city, people did come out to appreciate cutting-edge couture. This was one of the foremost fashion events in the city after the pandemic!

Set up for Gaurav Gupta's show

The guests were excited but before everything else, everyone was reminded of safety protocols. The do was hosted by Shaaz Mehmood, partner at Olive Bistro & Bar, who arranged for a sit-down dinner for a select few as people checked out the clothes on display in a rather rare way. The show was indeed the talk of the town as he debunked the concept of runways. And to our utter surprise, Gaurav showed how to carry forward a socially-distanced runway sans models. There were no models, but mannequins draped in his luxurious ensembles placed a few feet apart. When we contacted the designer, he said, “The concept of the runway has changed this year and we were quick to adapt to the new normal of fashion.”

Gaurav Gupta

He says his label completed its one-year anniversary of the store here and it did call for an event to mark the occasion as well. “The idea was to cultivate a runway at the backdrop of this beautiful property of Olive, with protocols of social distancing seamlessly integrated within the entire set-up. We curated demi-couture looks perfect for the upcoming festive season. The entire collection upholds a celebratory tone to make the new normal more enjoyable,” says the trailblazer who’s dressed the likes of Kareena Kapoor Khan to Lisa Haydon. He rightly points out, given the circumstances creativity precedes all, and we can safely say that he beautifully translated it, with this entire project — the manner of its launch and the outfits itself. Gaurav says the way his Hyderabadi patrons came forward to the showcase made him feel rather triumphant. “The fact that we could emerge out of a situation like such and still feel so connected by art and expression speaks volumes,” he says. Going forward, his fashion could spread joy with life-affirming themes of inclusivity and self-love.



In sync with those ideals, Gaurav’s Couture’21 is titled Name Is Love. “The collection is inspired by the narrative that stirs the existing dialogues of love without boundaries, ” he says. When you take a look at his latest designs, you can spot indigenous techniques of sculpting that are reworked to create structured wings, graphic spiralling ruffles and wave-like forms in the designs. We also notice his flair for dramatic shimmers, sheer fabrics, luscious velvets, 3D floral applique, intricate hand embroideries engineered with pearls and metallic sequins. Also, the guests appreciated the cinema noir quality of the ensembles.

