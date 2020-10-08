Kalyan Jewellers just launched their festive edit Sankalp, a line of traditional jewellery, handcrafted in yellow gold with enamel Meenakari work.

Each of the unique pieces has been designed keeping in mind the preferences of the local choices, and reflects Bengal’s precise and meticulous handcrafting techniques.

With Persian Meenakari work subtly incorporated into the pieces, the collection pays homage to the timeless pieces of the Bengal’s jewellery repertoire. From a Panch Noli heirloom necklace to the Sonar Haar, Jui haar and bangles, the Ratanchur to the various styles of tie chains, Kaan Pasha and Angti rings, each of the pieces is loaded with cultural and traditional symbolism.

Speaking of the new collection, T. S. Kalyanaraman, CMD, Kalyan Jewellers says, “Durga Puja is not just a religious festival that marks Ma Durga’s homecoming, but it is also a celebration of the feminine and through it, a celebration of the strength, grandeur, grace and beauty of every woman. Sankalp is both a beautiful adornment and a symbol of prosperity and hope”.

The collection is priced from Rs 20,000 onwards and is available in Kalyan showrooms across West Bengal, Assam, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Orissa.