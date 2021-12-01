Bengaluru-based Ninu Jacob’s crochet accessories brand Tiara mainly caters to babies

Ninu Jacob, a Bengaluru-based mompreneur took her love for the craft of crochet to a full-time business. A techie by profession, Ninu found true joy in creating accessories for mothers to doll up their babies. And around two years ago, Tiara by Ninu came into form.

Being a mother of two, Ninu understood the difficulty of sourcing high-quality baby accessories. It all began after the birth of her first child. “Back in 2013, good quality baby accessories were a rarity in the market. The options were also minimal, it was either satin lace or bow. When I couldn’t find any, I began making hair accessories and shoes in crochet for my 9-month-old baby. What I made caught my friends’ eyes, and later I started making for them as well. Their encouragements inspired me to start a venture a year later, exclusively for baby accessories,” says Ninu.

Initially, Ninu used to provide crochet crafts as home decors. “Home decors take more time. Since the production is handled all by myself it was a challenge to make many products and deliver the orders on time. Unfortunately, it didn’t kick-off,” she says.

The homegrown venture was restarted in 2018 again and now it has baby shoes, hair clips, headbands, tiaras, juda pins and hairbands coming out in different patterns and colours, all in crochet. Crochet florals, hearts, and stars are the most commonly used designs. “I mainly use cotton yarns. The finishing of the material always accentuates the touch and feel of the product,” she adds. Her designs are in the size of 1.5cm to 8cm.

The collection of colourful dahlias, pastel wildflowers, starflowers, flowers with french knots, primroses adorned on hairclips, headbands, bows are not just meant for the toddler crowd alone. Her collections can finish the casual or festive look of an adult as well. “If a child can pull off these designs, then why not adults,” quips Ninu. “I started the venture to cater to the adult crowd as well, since no takers were there, I concentrated on babies. I started promoting for adults when a client asked me whether the accessories would suit her also,” she says. Her hair ties, clips, hairbands, and tiaras have the adult option as well.

Since ‘tis the season is around the corner, Tiara by Ninu will also see Christmas-themed hair accessories. She will also feature Christmas tree decors this time. Cowbells with crochet bow tie, pearl baubles, crochet snowflakes are all out on her online store now.

Instagram: @tiarabyninu