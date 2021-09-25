Here is what Dia Mirza has to say to her four-month-old son as she steps out for work leaving him behind for the first time

Actress Dia Mirza, who welcomed home her firstborn Avyaan with husband and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on September 17, stepped out for work first time since her baby was born on May 14. The actress took to social media and wrote a special note for him. In the post, Dia reveals that she was out for work for a few hours and that she could not take him along.

“Finally stepped out last evening to be a part of a very special event. More on that soon! For now, just wanted to thank this amazing team for making me feel super even though it was so so so tough going away from Avyaan for those four hours. Mamma will work Avi, because Mamma wants to make the world a better place for you to grow up in my jaan. (sic),” Diya wrote in her post. In the picture, she is wearing a yellow and blue colour dress and posing for the camera. Dia opted for natural makeup with her hair let down.

Ever since Dia has become a mother she has been updating stories and posts about her son and how she is evolving as a mother every day. Her last post was about how she is discovering, learning and growing together with her son. In the picture, she is seen carrying Avyaan in her arms. She captioned the post with Kahli Gibran’s quotes. “I used to share this with every new parent. Discovering, learning and growing together. What fun @vaibhav.rekhi (sic),” read the post.

To note, Dia’s son had been under the care of doctors at NICU for the last four months. Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot at her Mumbai home in February this year. She posted pictures from the wedding and wrote a heartfelt note. Recently, her husband also shared a beautiful picture of the actress and wrote, “Monday motivation or some such…@diazmirzaofficial along with a smiling face (sic).”

The environment activist, Dia is the United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador. She has also been vocal about many issues concerning nature and sustainability.