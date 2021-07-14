Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi welcome their baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi

Actress Dia Mirza and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi announced the birth of their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday. Dia revealed that their baby was born on May 14 and that he was currently being cared for in a neonatal ICU, after “having arrived early.”

Dia Mirza shared an adorable photo of her hand being held by another tiny hand and started off with a quote by author Elizabeth Stone, “To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body. These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav and my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU (sic).”

Explaining the circumstances behind their baby Avyaan’s premature birth, Dia said they had to opt for an emergency C-section after a “sudden appendectomy and a severe bacterial infection.” She wrote, “A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section.”

Take a look at her post here:

Dia Mirza also went on to talk about how she and Vaibhav felt about their baby, and expressed gratitude to all those who had supported them till now in their journey. She said, “As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I.”

Dia added that Avyaan will be home soon, and that his elder sister Samaira and grandparents were “waiting to hold him in their arms.”

The actress concluded by thanking all their well-wishers and fans too for their concern and support. “To our well-wishers and fans, I just want to say — your concern has always meant a lot to me and if it was possible to share this news before, we would have. Thank you all for all the love, light, faith and prayers. We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one. We see you, we hear you and together, we will get past this time. ~ Dia & Vaibhav (sic),” she signed off.

The new parents have also requested the media to grant them privacy at this time.

Dia Mirza and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in February 2021. Dia was previously married to Sahil Sangha.

On the work front, Dia Mirza was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s critically acclaimed film Thappad alongside Taapsee Pannu. She is known for her performances in films like Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Tehzeeb, Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, and Sanjay Dutt’s biopic Sanju.