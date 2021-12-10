Designer label By Arya’s latest collections The Feminine Force and The Dotted Line are a potpourri of nostalgia and memories

Celebrating feminine force in Indian fashion can never go out of style. Time and again, designers have redefined fashion with the most modern trends meeting the conventional idea of feminine power. And, Chennai-based label By Arya’s recent collection The Feminine Force explores the enigma of the supreme womanly symbolism of Goddess Kali and her compelling aura.

On the other hand, the second collection, The Dotted Line explores the significance of handlooms from a sustainable and cultural touchpoint, bringing together geometric silhouettes and idiosyncratic embroidery, which poetically narrates the weaving process. The collection has panelled cuts, oversized silhouettes and the label’s reimaged signature handmade embroidery on buttery satins and breathable poplins.

“The idea was to explore the importance of the inner strength and resilience through Kali as a symbol. I have imagined my mother as this feminine force so this collection in many ways felt natural and organic to me,” says Arya Giri, the Founder and Creative Director of By Arya.

Arya Giri

Through four nostalgic stories from Indian culture — Fired Brick, Sweet Sambrani, Kum Kum and Navu — the collection explores the idea of building blocks, the fragrance of Sambrani, the spiritual and religious symbol of a married Hindu woman, and Kali’s iconic facial expression, all playing inspiration for the collection. “All the stories have come from the things we are greeted with on our daily basis in India. I was inspired by the machinery and operation behind the collection,” explains Arya and reveals that the collection tries to draw parallels between the western and eastern world through aesthetics. “Having grown up across many countries, I understood my Indian roots more through the idiosyncrasies and nuances of the culture. It is my endeavour into exploring the depths of my culture innovatively through these collections,” she says.

When asked about what’s next under the label, Arya enthuses that the brand is soon to reveal some exciting new collections and collaborations. “We have so many exciting new things brewing that I am so thrilled to share more about soon,” she says in conclusion.

Price: Rs 3,000 onwards. Available at Evoluzione on December 14 and 15.

priyanka.chandani@newindianexpress.com