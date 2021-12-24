Monrow shoes launch its Anti-sneaker collection made with vegan-friendly materials

Monrow, a homegrown footwear brand best known for fusing fashion with comfort has launched its Anti-Sneaker collection that offers to break the monotony of the ongoing sneaker trend. The footwear is made with vegan-friendly materials along with foamy footbeds and has scientifically balanced heel points. Talking more about the new collection and her love for fashion, Veena Ashiya, founder of Monrow shoes, says, “I have been a fashion enthusiast since childhood. To support and nurture my passion further, I have strengthened my knowledge in the field of fashion and lifestyle by securing a degree at NIFT. With 15+ years of industry experience along with multiple successful stints and working with leading billion-dollar companies of the world like Tommy Hilfiger and Versace, I have converted my passion into expertise. The concept of Anti-sneaker came from the realisation that sneaker as a trend is extremely overdone. “It’s just like walking into a club and seeing everybody wear almost the same white sneakers and, if everyone looks the same then fashion as a purpose gets defeated, that is what inspired us to build Anti-sneakers. So, we have taken the comfortable sole of a sneaker and given it a new avatar, as we evaluated a variety of vegan-friendly alternatives to leather, the line took us over six months to develop.” The Anti-Sneaker line is available in a variety of colours like red, black, white, aqua, navy blue, with different sole styles like floaters, flats, and sandals. “We have two new collections in the pipeline. There is the Limited Edition by Vee that has pop colours as its inspiration. In terms of the heel shape and the pattern, this line also reflects a vegan influence. Second, a sari-inspired collection, where consumers can see how footwear can be worn in a variety of ways, as a sari can be worn in a variety of ways,” concludes Veena while sharing about her future projects.

Rs1,299 upwards. Available online.



