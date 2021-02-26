To add a new homegrown chapter to denim wear, Shaan Shah, and his uncle, Sachin Shah began the label called Freakins in 2018. However, they recently charted a new course by adopting the eco-friendly route and unveiling a new collection that incorporates the tenets of sustainability. “With our new designs, we have attempted to reduce the usage of water, electricity and chemicals by 75 per cent on the whole,” says Shaan, informing us that the label is also working on a new collection of hand-painted ensembles. “We’re quite excited about this collection, as it is something that we’ve never done before. It’s quite creative,” says the co-founder of the Ahmedabad-based label.

All about comfort and ease

What we like about the label is that they prioritise comfort and it is surprisingly colourful for a denim-wear brand. It was a conscious decision that Sachin and Shaan took to innovate. “One of Pantone’s Shade Of The Year 2021 is yellow, which we want to use while designing oversized shirts, crop shirts and paper bag trousers and summer dresses,” shares Shaan. What makes it stand apart is that the label also wants to add more sorbet and pastel hues to denim this year, making it as inclusive a palette as possible.

Meanwhile, from their latest sustainable repertoire, one can shop for black, blue and grey organic denim dungarees. Look out for edgy skirts, high-waisted shorts, jumpsuits and dresses with

voluminous sleeves.



Rs 900 upwards. Available online.

