Designer Shalini Rathod has been a designer for over a decade now. But her transition from ethnic ensembles to Indo-western and cocktail dresses is fairly new. It was in 2018 that she decided to start her contemporary wear line.

Vintage edge

She recently unveiled a collection called Metallica that comprises stylish leisurewear dresses and loungewear. “I have created outfits with simple silhouettes this time,” says the Mumbai-based designer. She adds that she worked on the prints during the lockdown. There are about six digital prints that are the mainstay for this collection. While checking out the design aesthetics, we notice there are 22 ensembles in the edit. It features vintage-inspired motifs and arrangement of the embellishments.

Vintage-inspired motifs

Dress up for the do

Shalini has used lycra for the dresses, as she believes it allows freedom of movement. “The surface embellishments are handcrafted with small sequins, golden stones and metal that elevates the glam factor,” says the designer, who studied fashion at the University of Arts, London. One can shop for short dresses and ankle-length ones with high necks, slits on the side in black and stripes of red. Although cocktail dresses are the mainstay of the collection, there are a few bomber jackets in their repertoire that you might want to check out. The shades she has chosen to work with include black and burnt orange, and a few others in ivory and indigo with a hint of jewel tones. Look out for the high neck dresses. It comes in a print that offers striking contrast in hues like orange and pink with the ocean blue. It is perfect for in-house parties. While the fit of this dress is snug, if you want a more wearable option for staycations or daytime outings, their Midi Dress is an apt option. It is crafted in blue with cut sleeves and contrast cuffs.

Jewel tones with green

Match the finery

Shalini has also crafted masks that go with the dresses. “No ensemble is ever complete without them in my mind,” adds Shalini. Apart from these, there are several accessories like mobile sling bags. They can be mixed and matched with the designs you choose to buy.

Available online. Rs 4,000 onwards.

