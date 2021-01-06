Adidas has introduced a new Sunrise Bliss colourway for its fastest ever running shoe, Adizero Adios Pro. The bold new look is a fresh update to the world record-breaking silhouette since its limited release in June.

Adizero Adios Pro Sunrise Bliss

The electrifying hue highlights the shoe’s materials and craft with a disruptive aesthetic that embodies speed, created to stand out during races and on the podiums of the world’s elite events. Since its launch, the shoe has been worn by elite athletes at some of the highest-profile races.

Featuring innovations built to support athletes in their pursuit of speed, the Adizero Adios Pro was co-created with world-class athletes to create the breakthrough technology -- EnergyRods. The five rigidly tuned carbon-infused rods, that give the Adizero Adios Pro an intuitive connection to the athlete, optimising running economy and allowing them to maintain their speed for longer. The EnergyRods are complemented by the supporting LightstrikePRO midsole, which provides super-light cushioning for explosive movements and enduring speed.

Adizero Adios Pro (Sunrise Bliss) is available at Rs 19,999.