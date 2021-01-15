A Fashion graduate from Lasalle College of the Arts, Singapore, Shreya draws inspiration from the simplest of natural elements and loves incorporating western aesthetics in traditional wear by creating modern silhouettes replete with old-world crafts. The Jaipur-based designer’s eponymous label infuses the beauty and royal hues of the Pink City in their 2D and 3D embroidery work on organza, silk, georgette, moss crepe, net, cotton satin and cotton mul.

“All our silhouettes accentuate modern edgy cuts, uncommon embroidery and solid shapes inspired by the ancient design trends. We believe in creating silhouettes that embrace, augment and celebrate femininity,” tells Shreya, whose label just completed a year amidst the pandemic. The young couturier gave us a lowdown on her latest collection Idika and more. Excerpts:

Tell us about your latest festive collection.

Our latest collection is inspired by earth and nature and comprises bright, dark hues of earthy shades inspired by the shades from different corners of the earth. We have melded natural patterns with architectural motifs and each garment is made with intrinsic prints complemented by unique embroidery patterns.

Tell us what will rule the winter fashion scene this year?

Something unique yet pocket-friendly is what everyone is looking for this season. The architectural, dynamic curves, soft bold flowy edges with lots of digital and tie-dye prints with an innovative element in tailoring and unexpected drape would trend big time. For weddings, non-traditional wedding dresses and mismatched bridesmaid dresses are the new standards.

What fashion trends are back big time?

This time we are seeing a lot of metallic, shimmer, sequence everywhere.

What are the three winter wardrobe essentials for women?

Go neutral with colours but do add little bling as it’s the trend. Statement long coats in velvet and corduroy are doing the rounds.

One fashion faux pas one must avoid?

Ill-fitted clothes.

Your tips for winter fashion?

Let your boots steal the show, try trendy hats and beanies, make layering stand out, and experiment with scarves.

What can we expect from you for the Spring/Summer ’21?

For the upcoming SS’21, we are coming up with something very innovative. Can’t reveal much about it right now, but it has something to do with shimmer, sequence, prints, and new embroidery techniques.

