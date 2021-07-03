Virrayaa Jewellery has trendy combinations in diamonds, pearls and emeralds

Kolkata label Virrayaa Jewellery’s latest edit has curated stunning pieces for brides-to-be with just three gorgeous elements — diamonds, pearls and emeralds. The fine jewellery brand plays with the opulent panache of uncut diamonds, fine pearls and emeralds, creating timeless pieces that highlight a contemporary reimagining of traditional designs in gold in an open or closed setting. Each ornament embodies the preferences of a modern woman. The specially curated assemblage comprises intricate necklaces, bracelets, finger rings and finely crafted earrings that exude the aesthetics of Indian heritage and culture.

Virrayaa Jewllery

Ritu Bajoria, designer and co-owner of Virrayaa Jewellery tells us, “Polki and emerald have been used because polki diamonds are one of the oldest forms of cut diamonds, originating in India long before Western cutting methods emerged. Also, emeralds are rarer than diamonds and, therefore, often command a higher price. So, if one is looking for something which is timeless and exquisite, the mesmerising emerald would be an ideal choice.”

Virrayaa Jewllery

The glassy polki, glossy pearl and pigmented luxe green emerald make for a versatile combination that can be teamed up with any ensemble. Bajoria avers, “Styles and designs may change, but intricately crafted, fine jewellery will always be in vogue. Indian brides can pull off understated looks at intimate gatherings or layer them up with multiple necklaces and stack bracelets for a more glamorous affair.”

With weddings becoming more intimate, and even virtual due to the pandemic, Bajoria believes bridal looks have become more experimental and distinctive. “Jadau jewellery is among the top choices this year. Jadau chokers are now being offset with sleek, monochromatic looks as well. Moreover, jewellery pieces like oversized rings, maatha-patti, paasa and the likes will also be favoured for the rest of 2021,” signs off Bajoria. Price on request. On