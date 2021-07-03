Actor Sharib Hashmi talks about Kalabai from Byculla

Actor Sharib Hashmi, who was recently seen playing the role of Manoj Bajpayee’s confidante JK Talpade in the hit web series Family Man, is happy with the kind of roles he is being offered now. In fact, it’s making him accept challenging roles and push the envelope further. The Mumbai-based actor will be seen next in Kalabai from Byculla, a short film by Saumitra Singh. The film chronicles the life of a struggling painter who works hard to make ends meet only to have a life-changing chance to turn everything around when Kalabai enters his life. Hashmi talks about identifying with the character at the level of an artist and the desire to essay diverse characters on screen. Excerpts.

What is it about Kalabai from Byculla that got you onboard?

First, it was the story that got me interested in the project. Also, the way director Saumitra Singh executed the story in the screenplay got me intrigued and I immediately said yes to it because it was a very out of the box kind of scene and the story was very well-written.

Tell us about your character:

I play the role of a painter who is in his late 30s or early 40s and is going through a rough patch in his life with nothing substantial careerwise or even relationship-wise. During this time a house help enters his life and things take a drastic change. I definitely relate to the struggle part of the protagonist because as an actor even I have gone through a rough patch.

What kind of roles are you looking out for?

All I want is to essay diverse characters. I am very happy with the kind of projects I have recently done.

Where are we seeing you next?

You will see me next in Mission Majnu which stars Siddharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, apart from Kumud Mishra. Then there is Dhaakad with Kangana Ranaut in which I have a very interesting role. Besides, I have a couple of series that are releasing soon on Hotstar and Netflix.

Tell us about your fitness mantra?

I do stuff like walking and jogging to keep myself fit physically and mentally. Also, recently I tried an intermittent fasting diet and realised that it’s really beneficial.

Kalabai from Byculla will stream on Biiggbang Amusement soon