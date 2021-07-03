Actress Mehreen Pirzada calls off her engagement with politician Bhavya Bishnoi

Actress Mehreen Pirzada took social media by storm when she announced that she was getting engaged to Bhavya Bishnoi, a politician from Haryana. The duo got engaged in March, but their wedding was postponed because of the second wave of coronavirus cases in the country. And, now, the F2 actress took to her Instagram to share the news of their breakup.

Mehreen in an Instagram story announced that she and Bishnoi are parting ways and said that this decision was taken in the best interest of everyone concerned. She wrote, “We have decided to break off our engagement and not go ahead with the wedding,” and further added, “It’s a decision that has been taken amicably.” She also mentioned, “With respect in my heart I would like to say that from now on I have no further association with Bhavya Bishnoi, any of his family members or friends.” The Mahanubhavudu star concluded her post by saying that this is a private matter and urged her fans to respect her privacy. In her statement, she also established that she will continue to work and give her best in her upcoming projects.

Check out Mehreen’s full statement here:

Mehreen's statement

Mehreen was last seen in Ashwathama and Entha Manchivadavuraa in 2020. She is currently working on F3, a sequel to the 2019 Telugu movie F2: Fun and Frustration.