Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora celebrate ‘a special day’ with a romantic staycation in Mumbai; Check out the photo here

Arjun Kapoor with his girlfriend Malaika Arora at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora appear to have celebrated the former’s birthday, which was on June 26, at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai, with actors Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vijay Deverakonda, and several others in attendance.

The five-star hotel put out a post on their Instagram page of Arjun and Malaika posing for a picture at a beautifully-lit corridor with several pillars. They wrote, “Corridors that tell a story! An absolute pleasure to have had @malaikaaroraofficial and @arjunkapoor stay with us to celebrate a special day! #TajMahalPalace #PalaceTales (sic).”

Arjun Kapoor was seen wearing a black T-shirt and jeans in the photo, while Malaika was dressed in a white shirt, flare pants with star patterns, and a pair of brown boots with stiletto heels.

Malaika Arora wished Arjun Kapoor with a sweet post on June 26. Calling him “her sunshine,” Malaika wrote on Instagram, “Happy birthday, my sunshine (sic),” and shared a photo of the two of them.

Arjun too took to Instagram on his birthday to talk about the difference the previous year had made in his life. The actor expressed gratitude to those who had believed, supported and cared for him all this while, including his family, friends, and girlfriend Malaika Arora.

Sharing a picture of himself clicked by Malaika, Arjun spoke about how he had been feeling “deflated, tired and confused” a year ago but is now ready with “new energy and determination.”

He wrote, “What a difference a year makes... A year ago I was deflated, tired and confused. Today, I sit ready with new energy, vigour and determination to face any curveball life throws my way... I just want to acknowledge all those close to me who have believed in me, supported me and cared for me. My work mates, fans, friends, family and my baby thank you for standing by my side (sic).”

“Photo credit - @malaikaroraofficial (she makes me look good),” he added.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora started dating in 2018, and the couple has been making frequent appearances on social media and in public together.