The thought of starting a business first dawned on Ankita Rana when she moved to Bengaluru in 2016. “Call it the influence of the start-up boom in the city or meeting quite a few entrepreneurs, it made me realise a mundane 9-5 job is not what I wanted. I had a keen passion to set up my own business around something I was passionate about and Gulaal Jewels was conceived in 2017,” shares the young jewellery designer who holds no formal degree in designing.

Her first collection, Devyani, ‘helped her to trace her roots and culture’ and helped her understand who she really is, adds an enthusiastic Rana, who’s back with her latest edit, Viraasat.

Viraasat by Gulaal Jewels

Tell us about Viraasat?

Viraasat was born out of an obsession with my mother’s wedding jewellery, an exquisite collection of heritage patra-work gold jewellery. I have recreated that art with a fresh perspective on silver to make it more accessible and affordable for the young and jewellery savvy. This series is an ode to our heritage and offers a wide range of earrings, necklaces, haath phools, finger rings and our bestseller the Masakkali choker in 92.5 per cent pure silver.

Are jewellery trends changing due to the pandemic?

People have become wary of nonessential purchases and have instead started investing in smart purchases. Millennials are shifting from impulsive buys to more conscious choices and are choosing pieces that offer a story, a history of the design, the creator’s inspiration and something that adds value to their wardrobe.

What will be trending in this summer’s bridal jewellery fashion scene?

Keeping in mind the pandemic and the size of weddings these days, I believe the bridal fashion in jewellery will encompass chic, classic pieces in soft pastels that are inspired by the ’80s and ’90s. The days of red and green beads, kundan and gold jewellery are waning. There’s a resurgence of pearls, be it heavy chokers or dainty necklaces. Also, fresh minimalist, colourful gemstone-fused designs will be trending.

What are the pieces of jewellery that are a must in any woman’s wardrobe?

A silver choker, chunky earrings, a pair of finger rings and a nose-pin are non-negotiable, besides a statement pearl necklace, a pair of solitaire studs and chic arm candy. However, talking of trends, dainty layered chains, colourful rings and bracelets are this season’s smashers.

What are the ways to blend jewellery with western attire?

You can pair chunky earrings and finger rings with denims, longer chains and chokers on deep neckline dresses. Fusing heritage and local Indian designs into western wear is quite chic and makes for a cool statement. Wear a traditional choker with a little black dress or silver layered chains for your corporate parties and indulge in statement pieces that are bold for errands and date nights.

The biggest faux pas when it comes to wearing jewellery?

Over accessorising. One should steer clear of jumbling too many pieces that don’t complement each other or the outfit. Be confident in what you wear and enjoy your jewellery.

