Style Island’s latest collection has the trendiest silhouettes in happy colours
Homegrown label Style Island launches its latest collection that features the trendiest styles in comfortable fabrics. The silhouettes comprising shirts, blouses, dresses, jumpsuits, playsuits, skirts, shorts, pants and even co-ords are perfect home and leisurewear!
From prints in florals and abstract designs to vibrant solid hues; from the popular schiffli details to the opulent ruffles; the range offers styles apt for the season.
To complement the collection of tops there's also an array of lowers including ankle-length pants, culottes, palazzos, skirts besides formal joggers and shorts.
“We’re excited to launch our latest collection that features up-to-the-minute trends without compromising on careful tailoring and the quality of fabrics,” tells Malika Mehta, co-founder and CEO of this Delhi-based brand.
Available on styleisland.com