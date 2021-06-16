Homegrown label Style Island launches its latest collection that features the trendiest styles in comfortable fabrics. The silhouettes comprising shirts, blouses, dresses, jumpsuits, playsuits, skirts, shorts, pants and even co-ords are perfect home and leisurewear!

From prints in florals and abstract designs to vibrant solid hues; from the popular schiffli details to the opulent ruffles; the range offers styles apt for the season.

To complement the collection of tops there's also an array of lowers including ankle-length pants, culottes, palazzos, skirts besides formal joggers and shorts.

“We’re excited to launch our latest collection that features up-to-the-minute trends without compromising on careful tailoring and the quality of fabrics,” tells Malika Mehta, co-founder and CEO of this Delhi-based brand.

Available on styleisland.com