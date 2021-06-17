Fashion jewellery label, Tipsyfly, has launched a special collection of necklaces featuring natural semi-precious stones. This launch comes on the back of its Kundan Crush collection, championing kundan craft.

The new drop is made with single strand chains with pendants made from rose quartz, amethyst, smoky quartz, lapis lazuli and fluorite. Completely handmade, the necklaces use crystals sourced from around the world. For instance, the amethyst in the Amethyst Crystal Harness T-Lock Pendant comes from Africa. Amethyst is said to be a natural tranquiliser and to promote healing.

Other options one can choose from include the Smoky Quartz Lariat Necklace, Lapis Crystal Suspension Necklace and Fluorite Crystal Parallel Necklace, among others.

Rs1,750 upwards. Available online.

