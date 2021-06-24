When a well-loved artisanal brand like Good Earth decides to create a new vertical, it’s inevitable to ask certain questions — how different is it going to be? And how will it manage to fit into the aesthetic of the parent brand while also having its own identity? With Flow, the contemporary wear label that was launched on Thursday, you can find the answers in the garments that make up its debut collection, in the choice of colour, in the silhouettes and in the treatment of the fabric. Creative director Deepshikha Khanna, who was formerly head of product design at Good Earth Sustain, explains that the seed for Flow, was sown back in 2019. “While working with Sustain, I found that there was a need, among a slightly younger age group, for clothes that were more contemporary, but at the same time Indian at heart. That’s when I realised that a new vertical would be a great idea,” says Deepshikha.

Sufa linen jumpsuit

On the loom

Flow is described as a label that is ‘designed for comfort, movement and enduring style,’ and so the textiles, all handwoven and sustainable, that make up its DNA are chosen accordingly. First, there’s malkha, which is indigo-dyed and detailed with stripes, then there’s kala cotton, which they blended with linen to achieve a soft hand-feel and better fall, and finally, there’s lightweight cotton and linen woven in Bengal. “One of the main differences between Sustain and Flow is that in Flow, you will not see any embroidery or embellishments. But we will experiment with craft through textile innovation and by using luxurious handwoven fabrics,” shares Deepshikha.

Mogra linen racer back top and trousers

Indigo malkha drop crotch pants

Making the cut

The silhouettes are simple, clean and minimal, and the colours are refined and understated — the palette, a classy mix of ‘mogra’ white, dove grey sufa, khaki and black. “I love the striped drop crotch pants, which are made from hand-dyed indigo malkha. The grey and mogra kala cotton jacket is another great piece. I love that it is unlined, untailored and has a relaxed fit,” says the designer. This launch is one among many scheduled for 2021, as Good Earth celebrates 25 years of its existence.

Indigo wrap jumpsuit

Keeping their innovative and authen- tic take on Indian craft in mind, it will be interesting to see what else they have in store for the next six months.

Rs.3,000 upwards. Available online and in select Good Earth stores.