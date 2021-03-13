Couture label Jade by Monica and Karishma turns 12 this year and to mark the occasion, has opened two new stores - one in New Delhi and the other in Los Angeles, USA. The stores open with the label’s latest collection, A Summer Memoir, a celebration of Indian weddings, family and relationships.

From A Summer Memoir

Comprising lehengas, saris, wrap tops, crop tops, palazzo, skirts, jackets and kurtas, the colour palette used ranges from shades of red and pink to blue, green, ivory, gold and silver. The designers have included four different techniques in the garments, such as ek taar (embroidery done with a single thread), ombre and tone on tone.

The store in New Delhi will also stock their luxury pret / diffusion line, which features jumpsuits, textures orange and tie & dye skirts, gowns, separates and saris.

