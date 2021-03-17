The FDCI x Lakmé Fashion Week opened last night with a collection by Anamika Khanna. The pre-recorded fashion film began with artists Deepak Kumar Saw, Smriti Lekha Gogoi and Amlan Dutta adding floral and abstract touches to plain white dresses on the models. Soon, Anamika Khanna's collection 'Timeless The World' came in its full glory.

Merging art and textiles, the women's collection saw one-shouldered tunics and cropped blouses paired with asymmetrical skirts, minis under floor-length coats, asymmetrical tunics as well as a traditional lehenga. When it comes to the men, the embroidery was used lavishly for robes and Sherwanis, which were teamed with cropped pants and fluid pyjamas. The cummerbunds and scarves added a touch of grandeur to the look.

The colour palette saw a mix of hues. The ever-dependable black and white duo playfully danced amongst pops of sunny yellow, soothing green and impressive coral as well as dramatic gold.

Check out the pictures here: