British actor, dancer and pop singer Grace Rhodes always manages to look gorgeous. The beautiful artiste who was seen in Street Dancer 3D is passionate about Indian cinema and loves performing item songs in the movies. We take a peek into her daily life to find out what keeps her radiant and fit. Excerpts:

Tell us what you are up to now?

Right now I’m in Dubai working on some new music projects. I have two regional films releasing in June where I am playing one of the lead characters. They were shot in London last year. I have a lot of new music releasing this year, which I’ve been working on for a while, besides a few upcoming music collaborations.

How do you take care of your hair and skin?

I follow the three-step cleanse, tone and moisturise routine. I drink a lot of water and make sure I am not out for too long in the sun. I always use micellar water and cotton pads or a cleanser for removing makeup or cleaning the skin. I also love using Elemis products, especially Elemis Rose pro collagen cleansing balm, and toner and the pro collagen marine cream. There's also a new range I’ve been trying called Drunk Elephant. Products from The Ordinary are very affordable and have an interesting range, I personally love their serum.

Grace Rhodes

I had been using way too much heat on my hair without thinking about the damage. But of late, once or twice a week, I use a hair mask or oil it with coconut oil or Argan oil. I’ve also been taking biotin tablets which have really improved my hair. After washing my hair, I rinse my scalp with cold water. It’s very good for the pores and controls breakage and frizz.

What are the beauty essentials always in your bag?

An SPF cream, eyelash curlers and a Carmex lip balm.

Any favourite beauty hack?

I know a way to curl my hair without heat which is brilliant. It’s a wrapping technique around a hairband.

Any beauty product you swear by?

I have a few: the Tarte Shape Tape concealer, Benefit Badgal Bang Mascara and their bronzer Hoola.

What's your fitness regimen?

I try to work out every day even if it’s just cardio. In the UK, I was taking regular High-Intensity Training classes and doing spin before COVID-19. But during the pandemic, I did home workouts which I actually really started to enjoy. I was following two Youtubers in particular, Pamela Reif and Chloe Ting.

What is your comfort food?

Daal makhani or palak paneer.

Grace Rhodes

What’s the first thing you have in the morning?

A cup of tea.

Your fashion choices?

It really depends on where I am and what the weather is like. I’m either very glam, really casual (’90s style) or in my workout gear. At the moment, I’m loving silk dresses and camis. My favourite colours at the moment include apple green, mint, navy or purple. For accessories, I love wearing small hoops.

Diet plan

 Breakfast or brunch: Omelette or poached eggs and avocado on rye bread.

 Lunch: A salad or something light.

 Dinner: Salmon or chicken with veggies or salad.

 Go-to order at a restaurant: Sushi or Lebanese.

