Designer brand Not So Pink’s new collection offers latest styles in workwear fashion across a range of sizes

Fashion and inclusivity ought to go hand in hand. And the good news is that many designer labels are redefining conventional fashion ideas with a holistic approach to ensure that style isn’t limited by the lack of choices. Mumbai-based fashion label Not So Pink is one of the few Indian ventures offering the latest styles in business fashion across a range of sizes, right from XS to XXXL and is delightfully unique in its offering of trendsetting designs. The brand is challenging the status quo presented by the conventional western workwear in India, which mostly follows a global standard of sizes and measurements. “I have always been passionate about fashion. I observed that most of the workwear brands available in India fail to understand the offering of apparel made as per the Indian body type. The lack of inclusivity sparked the idea of Not So Pink,” says Purvi Rohit Pugalia, the co-founder of the brand.

The label recently unveiled their three new collections — Fly High, Celestial Wood & Simplicity, which offer a choice of vibrant colours and eccentric styles that can transition from the boardroom to dinner, without much ado. The edits present a range of western workwear that promise to break free from ordinary designs and dull colours for the Indian woman to express herself effortlessly. The brand also aspires to break the age-old pink colour stereotype that is associated with women besides ensuring every style is made available in sizes from XS-XXXL. “We aspire to challenge the many stereotypes and redefine the traditional size chart for women’s workwear in India,” she asserts.

Expect poly blend and structured cotton fabric designs which translate into wrinkle-free and zero maintenance workwear that can be donned all year around. With her collection, Purvi intends to promote slow fashion by providing top-quality garments and accessories that are long-lasting. “Our accessories are multi-utility and ensure that one garment can look different every time by pairing it with our versatile detachable collars,” Purvi assures.

Price Rs 2,500 onwards. Available online.

priyanka.chandani@newindianexpress.com