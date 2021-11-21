Delhi-based entrepreneurs style maternity clothes with love

Delhi-based entrepreneurs Mitali and Samir Sood were keen to start their own business venture, but weren't sure what. The couple had a eureka moment while exploring a mall, when they realised that quality maternity wear, which can be worn during pregnancy and the post-partum period, is hard to find in the Indian market.

"We wanted to launch a brand that would address the changing mind-set of Indian women as well as their pain points. Many moms shared that they sought maternity clothes that are wearable after delivery and mimicked western maternity styles. There was a strong motivation for women to embrace their maternity curves and not hide behind tent-like garments," explains Mitali.

This led them to first test the waters with a capsule collection of maternity and baby clothes in February this year. After it almost completely sold out, they decided to launch a full collection of 14 distinct styles which can be worn before or during pregnancy, the nursing phase and much after delivery, essentially making them wearable by women at any stage of life and at any size, curvy or petite.

Their consciously designed wrap-style garments easily adjust to changing bodies. Uncomfortable zips, concealed cut-outs and embellishments are done away with so as not to irritate the wearer or their infant. MISASO, as you may already have figured, is an amalgamation of the founders' names and also an abbreviation of the three pillars on which the brand rests.

MI stands for products that are 'Made in India'; SA for the 'Sustainable Alternative' their clothes provide to maternity wear that is usually discarded after pregnancy; and SO for the 'Sourced Organically' GOTS certified cotton fabric they use.

Their USP is to offer styles that are high on quality, trendy, and encourage women of all body shapes to express themselves creatively. Hence, their latest collection is vibrant and made with eye-catching prints. A winter-wear line is also available for sale and new styles are launched every few months.

As Mitali explains, "We want MISASO to go beyond a maternity clothing brand. We want it to be on the frontiers of gender equality, body positivity and other societal issues which hold women back. Indian women deserve to feel and look their best during pregnancy and throughout their life." The brand currently retails only on its website www.misaso.com, with delivery across India.