Plush pickings: Luxury and glamour set the mood at Ekaani’s first-of-its-kind experiential wedding lounge in Mumbai

The golden sheen of Versace photo frames, vases and plates, the hushed gleam of Rosenthal dinnerware, the elegant swish of Goebel home accessories, pure bone china and porcelain from Noritake, glassware from Chinelli and home essentials from Cavalli... all this and more can now be picked up as bridal registry and gifts from luxury décor brand Ekaani. It was set up as a swish space in Mumbai’s Juhu suburb last month, beckoning all to a first one-of-a-kind experiential wedding lounge.

Is it the end of the spartan diet for Indian weddings? “With the lockdown easing up and vaccinations on the rise, the big fat Indian wedding is just about getting its mojo back,” says founder Sharan Bathija, adding, “Personalised experiences are the way forward for today’s weddings. Meeting the demand for tastefully curated collections that make for prized gifting options, the Ekaani wedding lounge comes at the right time.”

Actually, not just weddings, collections in the bespoke gifting lounge have been handpicked to celebrate milestones and special occasions too, as the prices start at Rs 1,000 for tiny gifting solutions and shimmy up to a neat `2.5 lakh. “We understand the needs of the travel savvy and bring in the best gifting experiences for homemakers and corporates alike,” adds Bathija.

Besides international designer brands, the store also plans to play host to over 160 exclusive premium Indian labels as well. After all, it’s all about curating the best from home and around the world.