Darshika Menswear's summer capsule edit is a contemporary and fresh take on traditional ensembles

Couturier Shagun Agarwal's label, Darshika Menswear, just launched their summer capsule edit, Summer Splendour 2022 which has a contemporary and fresh take on traditional ensembles like kurtas, bundis, and jackets. The edit features soft watercolours and pastel shades from soft pinks, whites and peaches to vibrant yellows, reds and greys and each outfit has intricate detailing including mirror applique work and hand embroidery. The couturier has also experimented with various silhouettes and cuts to create timeless yet progressive Indian ensembles.

Price starts at Rs 6,000. Store location: 11E, Dover Lane. 10.30 am - 6.30 pm (Mon-Sat). On darshikamenswear.com.