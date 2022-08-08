Celebrated designer Anita Dongre’s latest collection Homage is an ode to the rich architectural history and inclusivity of India

The latest Anita Dongre’s Homage is a celebration of core philosophy - knowledge that every garment is honoured by its wearer. Inspired by traditional art and architecture, and created for a muse who defies the pressure to either conform to or break free of societal expectations, Homage is an ode to a rich architectural history that is at once shape-shifting and inclusive. The collection reinterprets motifs and details in a range of crafts and techniques including bandhini and Benarasi.

The collection spotlights alchemical shapes and patterns that transcend time. The juxtaposition of curves of architecture and their linear historic ruin are brought to life by Serena Jethmalani, a young lawyer whose passion lies in the intersection of law and human rights. The geometry and play of colour on ancient tiles are modeled by Tiana Taraporvala who uses music as a medium to make people feel an emotional catharsis through her stories. The collection features customised lehengas for Anita Dongre brides.

Shot at the breathtaking Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, the collection features handpainted Pichwai, signature gota patti, handwoven benarasi, and bandhani, in a rich palette of forest greens, blush pinks, fiery reds, sunset purples, and soothing creams and blues.

“Homage is a true marriage of the old and the new in form and function, each of these intricately-detailed lehengas, tells a unique story of craft and culture. We worked with master artisans to recreate quintessential motifs in an array of crafts and colour, and shot with young women who are so deeply their own person. All of this against the beautiful backdrop of the 14th-century fort sensitively restored through significant conservation efforts. The design of Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan reinterprets the gracious and regal ambience of a bygone era dating back 700 years.”

Price on request. This collection of lehengas, sarees, ghararas is available at Anita Dongre flagship stores and online.