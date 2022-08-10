Wacoal’s first fashion show in India celebrates beauties of different eras

The last week saw Japanese brand Wacoal wrap up its first-ever star-studded lingerie fashion show in India at hotel Taj Lands End, Mumbai with Bollywood actor Esha Gupta as the showstopper. The spectacular show saw Wacoal blend lingerie with striking trends and styles and transform the conventional way we look at lingerie. With the vision of Pooja Merani, the celebrated industry expert, also the current COO of Wacoal India, fashion stylist Edward Lalrempuia, show director Kedar Gawde, and Vipul Bhagat for HMU, the brand showcased its new Autumn-Winter Collection for 2022 in an elegantly themed fashion show.

The glittering evening saw VJ-actor-singer, Anusha Dandekar gracing the event with a live performance and actor Saqib Saleem with his electrifying cameo.

The evening had the who’s who of the industry including actor Arjan Bajwa, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Indian pop singer Shweta Shetty, designer and entrepreneur Gabriella Demetriades, actor couple Pravin Dabas and Preeti Jhangiani among many others.

Show Stopper Esha Gupta

Pooja Merani, COO of Wacoal said, “We’ve had a fascinating trip so far, and we’re immensely grateful to have completed our first-ever Fashion Show in India. It was also an absolute pleasure to host these exemplary women who still emanate the same charisma, proving that beauty is ageless.”

“We’ve always strived to be a diverse and body-inclusive brand, and our show reflected that. After the success of this show, we are certainly looking forward to curating and designing more shows in the future. And it goes without saying we will be keeping in mind every aspect our audience has appreciated about this one,” she added.

Esha Gupta the show stopper said, “I feel truly honoured to represent Wacoal as the showstopper this evening and be on a platform as vast and acclaimed as this. I have adored Wacoal’s designs, and their idea of having these wonderful women from different eras fortifies its claim that beauty and confidence come from within.”

The event night showcased Wacoal’s products - a cheerful display of fall aesthetics varying from minimalist lacy lingerie to the vibrant beauty and freshness of blooms. Be it their activewear with earthy aspects and rustic style or their special Japanese technology that brings comfort with boldness and unsaturated gorgeousness for each set - Wacoal’s Autumn-Winter 2022 Collection is fine, exquisite, and pure oomph.