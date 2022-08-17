Jewellery designer Roma Narsinghani’s latest collection Sundays Are for Love is all about artistic sensibilities and experiences

Known for blending her artistic sensibilities and experiences by expressing them through pieces of wearable art, jewellery designer, Roma Narsinghani’s latest collection Sundays Are for Love is the ultimate wearable art range. Inspired by Roma’s innate, long-term love for travel, emotions, and spirituality, Roma says each piece from the collection is artistically handcrafted by local artisans.

From traffic-stopping pieces like Pyramid Bangles and Classic Swirl Bun to I See You Bracelet and Taweez Choker from this collection, each bauble encourages to awaken the inner child and join along on this collective journey of consciously seeing, hearing and feeling each other. The range brings forth stories of love – a series full of bold vulnerability and heart-opening synchronicities.

Presenting a sequence of juxtapositions with each bauble, blending the structure of geometry with fluidity in shapes, the jewellery collection symbolises the tough exterior with a soft interior of the human personality.

Price on request.

Available online.