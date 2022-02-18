House of Soi’s latest capsule edit Nightfall is glamorous and edgy inspired by the hues of night  

Known for their easy-breezy, flowy, daytime casual summery silhouettes, Hyderabad-based House of Soi has come up with a capsule collection of 10 creations inspired by the magic hour of the evening. Titled Nightfall, the line is different from their niche of daytime, bright, summery dresses. Instead, they have created a line perfect for evening wear, where comfort meets glam. Talking about their latest collection, Sarika Pawar, founder, House of Soi, says, “We wanted to shift our image and do something casual yet glamorous. With this collection, we have experimented with moody dark hues with a take on a festive and party edit while staying true to our roots, that are, florals and flowy silhouettes.” The brand is the brainchild of sisters Sarika Pawar and Archana Shah, intending to bring new-age affordable millennial clothing to consumers of high street fashion. The brand came to life in October 2020 and the creations are aimed to be known for statement-making prints with modern bohemian sensibilities.

The Twilight Dress

Corset drama

Nightfall is a compilation of pieces that are fitted with a corset structure and dramatic sleeves or shoulders which include pleated fabric, thread detailing and deep necklines. The collection has dresses that are mini shift dresses, jumpsuits and even corset fitted maxi dresses. They are available in deep dark shades like red, maroon, green and black. They used natural Bemberg crepe, mashru silk and shimmer georgette. “My personal favourite from the collection is the Astral Shimmer Jumpsuit, it has that oomph factor due to the prints and the shimmery fabric used. We source the raw materials from Mumbai, Delhi and Surat but the prints are done in-house by our graphic designer in Hyderabad,” says Sarika.

Astral Shimmer Jumpsuit

Flora and fauna

Florals being their signature, they liberally use flora and fauna and this is offset against shimmer fabrics to add that touch of glam. “The collection is almost an ode to our consumers. They had been asking us for evening wear for a long time. So, with Nightfall we have finally given them what they want — glam and edgy ensemble. How the night is all about letting loose this party season! These pieces are perfect for your date nights, dinner parties, evening soirées, formal parties and of course your holiday nights toon, ” concludes Sarika.

Rs 5,500 upwards. Available online.

