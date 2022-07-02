Japanese brand UNIQLO announces new store in Lucknow

Expanding its retail footprint in India, LifeWear brand UNIQLO has announced a new store in Lucknow. The Japanese retailer concept of high-quality, functional apparel will now be available in Uttar Pradesh, becoming the company's first location outside of Delhi NCR. The new store will debut in Lulu Mall this July.

Around 9,265 square feet in size, the store promises to give customers in this important regional metropolis a fresh shopping experience. The brand's seventh location in India represents the start of a larger, deliberate expansion in this quickly expanding market.

"This July marks the one-year anniversary of UNIQLO.com in India and we are thrilled to celebrate a new milestone in this timeline with the launch of our new store in a brand new market, Lucknow. We look forward to catering for the customers in Lucknow by providing Uniqlo's highly functional and high-quality apparel that we call LifeWear to make everyday living better. This launch also supports our underlying commitment to the ever-evolving Indian market and marks a major step forward for our business expansion in India," said Tomohiko Sei, Chief Executive Officer, UNIQLO India.

The store, which is situated on the bottom floor will have prominent storefront branding and will include the full range of Spring/Summer items for adults, children, and babies, including the practical and cutting-edge AIRism, DRY-EX, UV protection, as well as items made of high-end materials like linen, Supima cotton and rayon.

The retail chain launched its first three showrooms in Delhi NCR in October 2019, and has expanded since. Currently, the brand has seven outlets including the latest one in Lucknow.

