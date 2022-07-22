Hyderabadi designer Anushree Reddy's menswear collection HIM defines the man of the moment

Anushree Reddy is one of Hyderabad’s top brass designers and marks a decade-long journey in the fashion industry this year. The designer who scaled up her fashion's reach from a small studio to a four-storey design house is on the move every day. She has a lot in store for 2022 with new developments coming in. From expanding her overseas reach with the Lamha collection at a pop-up shop in London’s Mayfair to opening her prêt line and setting her footprint in menswear with the latest edit HIM, the designer is on a roll!

Anushree, who rose to fame with her bridal wear, makes a statement with HIM — one that conveys how she is exploring her versatility as a design powerhouse from the City of Pearls. Her latest collection reflects qualities like chivalry, charm, kindness and repose that defines the man of the moment and makes him desirable. The collection binds the essence of such qualities with delicate thread work embroidery and presents them in resplendent shades of pistachio, peach, off-white, baby pink, ivory and gold as seen in the exquisite sherwanis, silk kurtas, raw silk bandis and embroidered dupattas. Much like her past collections, HIM also pays homage to the heritage crafts of Hyderabad that bask in the glory of the rich culture, history and regal tradition of the city.

As we chat with the designer about her recent collection, we are informed of her guiding philosophy — she creates what she believes in. This thought is metamorphosed in each of her creations that brings to us a spectacular melange of age-old crafts and modern aesthetics. In our conversation, Anushree reveals her inspiration behind HIM, why she favours pastels and how intricate embroideries of the city entice her.



What is the inspiration behind HIM?

I have always been associated with women’s bridal fashion and wanted to create something new for men too as an extension of my label. My intention was to establish an inclusive wedding shopping experience for the whole family in which both menswear and womenswear play an equally important part.



What was the design process?

My USP and inspiration are florals which are enunciated by sensual colours, delicate handcrafted three-dimensional appliqué fleur, butterflies, leaves and fictional characters which are seen in this collection too. With my creations, I aim to reflect on my unique culture and identity. Being from Hyderabad, I’ve grown up observing the rich embroideries that inform my ingenuity to design. I work with karigars whose families have been specialising in Nizami zardosi work for over 100 years. Hence, one can see a dominance of dull vintage silhouettes adorned with Chantilly lace and Nizami zardosi as I pay homage to the old-school romantic vibe of the city. Coming to the colours, I am into pastels as they align with my label’s aesthetic. With each collection, I try to introduce colours that I believe in as I strongly feel that if I am designing something which I am not comfortable with, I will never be able to translate the designs skillfully.

How has ethnic wear evolved over time in Hyderabad’s menswear fashion?

Over time, Hyderabad’s men have become very fashionable and they know what they want to wear. Ethnic wear is a personification of a Hyderabadi man where his ethnic sense is understated on usual days but is highly traditionally sartorial for weddings and occasions. In terms of new expectations, I believe it is always part of the game and we have to keep up with new fashion trends so I really enjoy doing that. That helps me evolve as a fashion designer.

Designer Anushree Reddy

Any new collections you’re working on?

Yes! We have the festive season coming up and so are about to launch our new website. We just launched ArMen. Our previous projects are also very recent ones like our prêt store. For the future, there are a lot of exciting t h i n g s t h at we a re looking forward to!



