Six iconic Disney princesses come alive with Aldo’s latest collection

We all have grown up with a fascination for Cindrella’s magical shoes, Belle’s gold bun holder, Tiana’s tiara and Ariel’s flowy flower. And now, these fascinating and nostalgic accessories are now available with Aldo's latest Disney Princess Collection.

Crafted with perfect harmony between nostalgia and diversity encompassing six iconic Disney princess characters– Jasmine, Belle, Tiana, Cinderella, Ariel, and Snow White, the collection is a blend of unique stories of their struggle and triumph.

With a huge list of accessories like embellished dress bags, cup sole sneakers, and pumps, topped off with bold jewellery, the collection channels the story of each princess in the most modern way.

The latest range portrays a story of confidence, resilience, grit, hope, and optimism. Just like Belle, Jasmine, Snow White, Tiana, Cinderella, and Ariel. The collection is aimed at inspiring everyone to claim their own paths and channel their own stories through one of many brave princesses that have inspired us all to dare and dream.

The whimsical and customised collection of shoes and accessories inspired by Disney’s beloved princesses come alive in sparkling pumps with signature charms and playfully embellished sneakers fit for a modern fairy-tale. The limited-edition handbags inspired by the original storybooks are perfect to build the look.

INR 9,000 onwards

Disney Princess Collection is now available in selected stores across India.