Abhinav Mishra's first-ever bridal couture edit is all about bright colours and traditional handwork

Abhinav Mishra’s very first bridal couture collection for women and men has all the elements of a new-age Indian fun wedding that celebrates life and its precious moments. Underscoring all his signature elements including his brilliant mirror work, zari weaves, gota work and elaborate traditional hand embroidery, the designs are a marriage between modern silhouettes and heritage patterns. Abhinav has generously used the traditional hues of red in silhouettes including gold etched lehengas, intricate blouses with motifs, and tulle bridal veils and odhnis.

Abhinav Mishra's bridal couture edit

“I'm thrilled about my first ever bridal collection. Weddings had always fascinated me and I'm drawn to the institution of marriage and its associated rituals. The one thing that I kept in mind while creating this collection is that people are looking for a change in their looks without losing the touch of tradition. People want to break free and enjoy the moment after a tumultuous few years, and as a brand, we are about love and happiness and wish to continue to spread this," he tells us.

You have created a fascinating interplay of mirror work in the bridal trousseau...

Mirror work has always been a big part of my collections since the beginning. The timelessness and the versatility of mirror work have earned it a place in the millennial wardrobes over the years and I use it in different ways in all my collections. I have used it to create de-constructed motifs with gota and silk threads, and even with prints. It's an integral part of my brand identity now.

Abhinav Mishra's bridal couture edit

How different has summer wedding fashion turned into in the post-pandemic scene?

Post pandemic customers have become more experimental with different styles and colours melding the same with traditional looks.

The biggest wedding trends for this summer are bright colours with bold patterns.

The best advice for brides while picking up outfits for their functions is to look for comfort. Choose silhouettes and colours that are flattering while keeping in mind the season of the functions.

Abhinav Mishra's bridal couture edit

The wedding wardrobe essentials this summer?

A classic ivory anarkali, a bright coloured lehenga set and a jewel-tone sharara set.



Tell us how you are incorporating sustainability into your label? We are trying to incorporate sustainability by using recycled materials in our packaging and also restricting as much fabric and other material waste as possible.

When it comes to bridal wear, do you think Bollywood is experimental enough?

I feel at this point Bollywood stars should experiment with their looks, try something different and also look at exploring wearing younger designers with edgier silhouettes and a different take.

Price on request. On abhinavmishraofficial.com