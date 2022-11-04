Designer Sindhu Reddy’s new fusion wear collection Nayaab is a royal affair ahead of occasions

Designer Sindhu Reddy who hails from Andhra Pradesh and raised in Bangalore, is known for crafting fusion wear and couture. Her choice of refreshing colours, exquisite craftsmanship in embroidery work and legacy of revival of handloom crafts render life to unsung melodies of imagination. The designer recently released her new occasionwear edit titled Nayaab.

The collection signifies a newfound approach to fusion wear where ensembles are rooted in Indian design ethos but elevated to modern sensibilities. It is an ode to the beauty of cherished celebrations. Presented in a slew of lehengas, fusion wear gowns, anarkali suits, kurtas and more, each creation unfolds decadent and distinctive embroideries that accentuate their majestic charm. Sindhu’s bright and unique colour palette choices portray an artistic dream on delicate textiles like muga. She has presented some strikingly contrasting combinations like peach with black, Indian red with cream, fuschia pink with cream and more. We talk to the designer to know more.





What’s the inspiration behind the Nayaab edit?

As a brand, we always wanted to celebrate the handloom legacy of India and that’s when we came across one of the finest and ancient silks, muga. Using this silk as our main textile, we created contemporary yet ethnic looks. They are visible in our multi-styling sets that redefine luxury. Take us through the design process. Nayaab is a blend of modern designs and traditional elements.We have worked with materials like muga, Bangalore silk and organza silk. All the lehengas have a beautiful zari border and checks all over the body which is handwoven on muga fabric.We have used block printing techniques in the dupattas inspired from the age-old art of kalamkari. We picked bright colours like red, deep purple and shining fuchsia pink for the colour palette, that emanates the festive vibe and celebrations. Also, one of the primary factors we considered while making the edit was to keep the occasion wear opulent yet affordable.







What are your thoughts on the rising trend of fusion wear, especially among youth?

Fusion wear has found a new demand for itself in the market and among today’s youth. This has been channelled due to social influence and with social media. Also, people find such ensembles easy to carry, elegant and fuss-free which adds to their popularity.



Have you observed any shift in the choices of people in Hyderabad’s fashion landscape, over years?

When it comes to South India, Hyderabad is for sure a top fashion capital. What we have observed over the years is that they are totally open to experimenting. They have a sartorial likeability for ready-to-wear fusion clothing.



Rs.15,000 upwards. Available both online and in-store.

