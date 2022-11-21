Kamal Haasan's fashion line KH House Of Khaddar steps into the retail space  

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan’s fashion line KH House of Khaddar’(KHHK) has been in the news ever since its launch a year ago. Apart from its aim to uplift the lives of handloom weavers in India, the brand claims to modernise Khadi to suit the youth’s sensibilities by presenting it in a chic new avatar.

Earlier this year, the brand unveiled its collection 'Warp and Weft' at the Paris Fashion Week. They recently showcased their new collection at the New York Fashion Week as well. According to sources, the brand's team has now been prompted to expand into retail in India. KH House of Khaddar will now be available at ‘Collage’, a boutique store in Chennai that houses some of the most popular brands in the country. Interestingly, KHHK is already retailing in various locations in the United States of America with Chicago being their headquarters.

As the brand takes its first step into the retail space in our country, the team headed by Kamal in partnership with leading designer Amritha Ram plans to roll out the collection not only across the nation but globally as well, with the Middle East being the next overseas location.

Commenting on the same, Amritha Ram said in a statement, “It's been an exciting journey, this one year of KHHK. We launched last year with our fall winter in Chicago and began 2022 with the revolutionary fabric of Khaddar. We blended Khaddar and denim and presented a Khaddar Denim edit at the Paris Fashion Week. We started off the brand saying Redefining Khadi and now I think we should change the caption to Redefined Khadi. It feels very exciting, and it's been a great journey with Kamal Haasan sir. Now we are off to retailing at one of the prestigious store ‘Collage’. The store is known for its hand-curated collections. We are looking forward to this next leg of our journey and have a lot more coming next year.”

On the work front, post the global success of his 2022 action film, Vikram, Kamal is now working on Hindustani 2. According to reports, he will also be seen in Mani Ratnam’s next which will be produced by the actor’s production house, Raaj Kamal Films International.