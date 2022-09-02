NutriGlow launches new anti-aging skincare range

NutriGlow recently launched its limited edition range of anti-aging skincare products.

The advanced organic line of products is designed to be easily integrated into the AM-PM skincare routines of all skin types to reduce signs of aging and give a healthy glow while nourishing the skin from deep within. All products by NutriGlow have natural and certified organic ingredients and are vegan-friendly, paraben-free formulations for diverse skin needs.

The products include NutriGlow Advanced Organics Anti Pigmentation Serum, Anti Pigmentation Night Cream, Age Repair Tightening Serum, Age Repair Tightening Day Cream, Vitamin C Skin Lightening Serum and Vitamin C Skin Lightening Night Cream.

“NutriGlow is delighted to launch these dermatologically-tested anti-aging products with Vitamin C and Hyaluronic Acid to help consumers fight skin concerns such as dark spots, fine lines, hyperpigmentation, discoloration, and uneven skin tone. Our Age Repair products help rebuild the skin’s collagen to diminish the appearance of aging,” says Ashish Aggarwal, Co-Founder, NutriGlow.

Available exclusively on Myntra.